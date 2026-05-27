American Billionaire William I. Koch's 52-Acre Aspen Ranch To Sell Via Concierge Auctions With Steven Shane Of Compass

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) EINPresswire/ -- American billionaire and renowned collector William I. Koch will sell his unreplaceable 52-acre legacy Aspen ranch, Elk Mountain Lodge, at auction with Concierge Auctions in cooperation with Steven Shane of Compass.

One of the rarest offerings in the American West, the once-in-a-lifetime property, listed for $99 million, marks Koch's long-established, successful approach to the sales within the auction format.

Bidding for Elk Mountain Lodge, located at 125 Rooney Circle, is scheduled to open July 7, 2026 and will culminate July 17, 2026 via the firm's online marketplace, conciergeauctions.

“I've seen firsthand how auctions can unlock extraordinary outcomes across art, wine, and other one-of-a-kind holdings. The Aspen property has been an incredibly meaningful place for my family, but the time has come for someone else to enjoy it, and I look forward to seeing its next chapter unfold,” said Koch.

“This is exactly how sophisticated collectors transact the world's most marquee assets,” said Chad Roffers, CEO and Co-Founder of Concierge Auctions, whose firm has sold legacy land and ranch assets at auction for nearly two decades.“Bill Koch understands better than anyone that a defined timeline paired with global exposure is the most powerful strategy for truly one-of-a-kind assets like this one.”

"Bill Koch has consistently demonstrated an extraordinary ability to identify, curate, and ultimately position rare assets for maximum interest,” said Shane.“This unduplicatable ranch stands among the most significant property offerings in Aspen, not only because of its scale and craftsmanship, but because estates of this caliber and provenance simply cannot be replicated today.”

Located in Aspen's coveted Castle Creek Valley, the approximately 25,277-square-foot compound spans 52.2± acres and includes eight structures reflecting the finest craftsmanship and high-end finishes. At the heart of the estate is a main residence designed by award-winning Colorado architect Rowland+Broughton, complemented by seven thoughtfully positioned guest cabins, including a state-of-the-art fitness center. The property features sweeping views of the Elk Mountain Range, two serene ponds, river frontage, an eight-car garage, and frontier-inspired architecture blending refined luxury with modern sustainability.

Situated just 11 miles from downtown Aspen, the estate offers a rare combination of grandeur, privacy, and proximity to one of the world's most coveted luxury destinations. Renowned for its four ski mountains, internationally recognized cultural institutions, acclaimed dining scene, year-round outdoor recreation, and unparalleled alpine lifestyle, Aspen continues to rank among the most desirable markets globally.

Images of the property may be viewed at conciergeauctions. All photography credited to Shawn O'Connor.

As part of Concierge Auctions' Key For Key® giving program in partnership with Giveback Homes, the closing will result in funding toward new homes built for families in need.

Agents will be compensated according to the terms and conditions of the Listing Agreement. See Auction Terms and Conditions for full details.

For more information, including property details, diligence documents, and more, visit ConciergeAuctions or call +1.212.202.2940.

About Concierge Auctions

Concierge Auctions is the world's largest luxury real estate auction house, with a state-of-the-art digital marketing, property preview, and bidding platform. The firm matches sellers of one-of-a-kind homes with some of the most capable property connoisseurs on the planet. Sellers gain unmatched reach, speed, and certainty. Buyers receive curated opportunities. Agents earn their commission in 30 days. Majority owned by Sotheby's, the world's premier destination for fine art and luxury goods, and Compass (NYSE: COMP), Concierge Auctions continues to operate independently, partnering with agents affiliated with many of the industry's leading brokerages to host luxury real estate auctions for clients. Still run by our co-founder, our platform is enhanced with deep auction expertise, heritage, innovation, and access to an unmatched database of high-net-worth buyers. Since inception in 2008, the firm has generated billions of dollars in sales, broken world records for the highest-priced homes ever sold at auction and sold properties in 46 U.S. states and 35 countries. The firm owns one of the most comprehensive and intelligent databases of high-net-worth real estate buyers and sellers in the industry, and it has committed to build more than 300 homes through its Key For Key® giving program in partnership with Giveback HomesTM, which funds new homes for families in need from every property the company sells. For more information, visit ConciergeAuctions.

About William I. Koch

William I. Koch is a prominent American businessman, sailor, and collector. He is the founder of Oxbow Carbon LLC and a celebrated figure in the worlds of fine wine, art, and competitive sailing, most notably winning the America's Cup in 1992.