Annapurna Bhandar Scheme Update: Form Out! Who Can Get Rs 3,000, How To Apply

Annapurna Bhandar: The new government, led by Suvendu Adhikari, has launched the Annapurna Bhandar scheme, where women will receive a monthly amount of Rs 3000.

Annapurna Bhandar:Chief Minister Shri Suvendu Adhikari and Minister Smt. Agnimitra Paul are present at the press conference in Nabanna. In the meeting, Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari said that we had announced in the Bharatiya Janata Party's resolution letter that we would do this after forming the government.

Under this scheme, eligible individuals, i.e., women, will receive Rs 3000 instead of Rs 1500. This was approved in the first cabinet meeting, and our initial step was to verify the list of Lakshmir Bhandar recipients.

We have received numerous complaints that nearly 30 lakh people, whose names were removed from the voter list, permanently removed, or who did not apply in the tribunal or for CAA, are receiving this money.

Essentially, this money will not be given to anyone other than Indian citizens. Therefore, a form has been launched today. This task will be carried out with the cooperation of the state's Chief Secretary and Finance Secretary, under the leadership of Agnimitra Paul.

There is no requirement to fill out this form on the same day. Take your time; the MLAs will also assist you in this matter. Those who apply online will get the form after some time.

To complete this work swiftly and with transparency, the state government will make this form available in three languages. Therefore, your utmost cooperation is requested to prevent any fraudulent individuals from taking advantage of this government scheme.

The State Government (Government of West Bengal) had previously announced that those whose names were dropped in the SIR process would not receive the benefits of Annapurna Bhandar. Following this, approximately 19% of the 29 lakh women who were dropped have been excluded from the Annapurna Bhandar scheme.

Before coming to power, the BJP had promised that Lakshmir Bhandar would be renamed Annapurna Bhandar, and the allowance for women would be doubled to Rs 3000.

Accordingly, after the formation of the government, the verification of Lakshmir Bhandar's data has begun. However, in the first phase, the names of nearly 5.5 lakh women have been dropped. The verification process is still ongoing.