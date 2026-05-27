Kyivstar Subsidiary Uklon Launches Ukraine's First Live Testing Of Autonomous Vehicle Technology

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) KYIV, Ukraine, May 27, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kyivstar Group Ltd. (Nasdaq: KYIV; KYIVW), the parent company of JSC Kyivstar (“Kyivstar”), Ukraine's leading digital operator and part of VEON Group (Nasdaq: VEON), today announced that Uklon, the largest ride-sharing platform in Ukraine and part of Kyivstar's digital ecosystem, has launched the country's first research and pilot testing of autonomous vehicle technology in Ukraine.

The project is being implemented in partnership with Boryspil International Airport, where a dedicated testing platform has been established.

Uklon today became the first Ukrainian mobility company to put autonomous mobility technology into live testing, launching the country's first remote driving pilot at Boryspil International Airport. The pilot uses core technologies and operational components common to modern autonomous vehicle programmes globally - including onboard sensors, real-time connectivity, vehicle telemetry and remote operations infrastructure - with remote human operators acting as a transitional control layer on the path toward higher levels of vehicle autonomy.

Uklon is positioning itself as the operating partner for Ukraine's future autonomous mobility and robotaxi ecosystem and is working with regulators and Boryspil Airport on the long-term pathway toward driverless operations.

The initiative aims to test the technology, assess key aspects of autonomous vehicle technology under various conditions and support the development of the regulatory framework required for the future introduction of autonomous vehicle technologies in Ukraine.

“Ensuring a stable, low-latency connection is essential to the operation of remote transport,” said Oleksandr Komarov, President of Kyivstar Group.“As part of the VEON Group Digital Operator (DO1440) strategy, we are developing a digital ecosystem where communication technologies become the basis for new services. This project confirms that the synergy of the telecom and IT sectors within the Kyivstar group of companies, which includes Uklon, creates unique solutions and opens new opportunities for the country.”

Remote driving technology is an essential bridge to full autonomy, enhancing transportation safety, improving logistics efficiency, and enabling the development of inclusive mobility solutions. The first phase of the project focuses on testing remotely operated vehicles in real-world conditions using specialized software, sensors, cameras, LiDAR and wireless communication networks, enabling real-time remote vehicle operation.

“Countries around the globe are rapidly moving towards remote and autonomous mobility and transport systems,” stated Serhii Hryshkov, CEO of Uklon.“It is very important for us that, despite all the challenges of the war, Ukraine does not lose momentum and remains among the technological leaders of the world. Together with the Ukrainian government, we are ready to jointly form the AV development roadmap and create prerequisites for the implementation of innovations that will change the future of Ukrainian mobility.”

Uklon drivers are actively participating in the testing process, including a war veteran who uses a wheelchair. Remote driving technology has the potential to expand mobility and employment opportunities for people with lower limb amputations enabling vehicle operation through adapted manual controls.

Oleksii Dubrevskyi, General Director of Boryspil International Airport, said,“Even with the airspace closed, Boryspil Airport continues to support forward looking projects in mobility, digital infrastructure, and new transport technologies. We are convinced that once flight operations resume, the competitiveness of modern airports will be determined not only by infrastructure, but also by the ability to integrate innovative solutions and technological partnerships.”

The first demonstration of remote driving technology in Ukraine took place on May 27, attended by representatives of government, as well as members of the media. Attendees included Kostyantyn Usov, Deputy Head of the Kyiv City State Administration for Self-Governing Powers, Oleksandr Tsybort, Deputy Minister of Economy of Ukraine and Oleksandr Borniakov, Acting Minister of Digital Transformation.

Mr. Borniakov commented,“The testing and adaptation of autonomous vehicles aligns with the Digital Development Strategy of Ukraine to 2030, approved by the Government and developed by the Ministry of Digital Transformation. We welcome private sector initiatives and remain ready to support them.”

The project also includes planned presentations for business communities, including Diia United, as well as workshops and demonstration sessions for students at technical universities in Ukraine.

About Kyivstar Group Ltd.

Kyivstar Group Ltd. (“Kyivstar”) is a Nasdaq-listed holding company that operates JSC Kyivstar, Ukraine's leading digital operator and the first Ukrainian company to list on a U.S. stock exchange. Kyivstar's companies provide a broad range of connectivity and digital services, including mobile and fixed-line voice and data, ride-hailing, e-health, digital TV, and enterprise solutions such as Big Data, cloud, and cybersecurity.

For more information, please visit

Nasdaq tickers: KYIV; KYIVW

About JSC Kyivstar

JSC Kyivstar is Ukraine's leading digital operator, serving more than 22 million mobile customers and over 1.2 million fixed-line home internet customers as of March 31, 2026. The company provides services using a wide range of mobile and fixed technologies, including 4G, Big Data, cloud solutions, cybersecurity services, digital TV and more.

JSC Kyivstar is wholly owned by Kyivstar Group Ltd. (Nasdaq: KYIV; KYIVW), shares of which are traded on the U.S. stock exchange Nasdaq.

The company contributes to overcoming the challenges of wartime and, over the past three years, has allocated over UAH 4.4 billion to support the Defense Forces, its subscribers and the implementation of social projects. JSC Kyivstar has operated in Ukraine for 28 years and is recognized as the largest taxpayer in the digital communications market, a top employer and a socially responsible company.

Additional information: ..., .

About Uklon

Uklon is a product-based IT service company that developed the eponymous ride-hailing service. Founded in Kyiv in 2010, Uklon is one of the leaders in the ride-hailing market in Ukraine. The company's digital service ecosystem includes Uklon Delivery (delivery service) and the Uklon Ads advertising platform. As of March 2026, the Uklon service is present in 27 cities in Ukraine and on the territory of the Bukovel tourist complex. The company also operates in Tashkent, Uzbekistan.

Disclaimer

This press release contains“forward-looking statements,” as the phrase is defined in Section 27A of the U.S. Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the U.S. Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Such forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements relating to, among other things, the launch of remote driving technology testing in Ukraine. There are numerous risks and uncertainties, many of Kyivstar cannot predict with accuracy or even anticipate and which could cause actual results and performance to differ materially from those expressed by such statements, including risks relating to Kyivstar's ability to achieve its business objectives, the successful implementation and testing of remote driving technology in Ukraine, among others discussed in the section entitled“Risk Factors” included in the Kyivstar's annual report on Form 20-F filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”) on March 16, 2026, as amended and supplemented from time to time, and in any other subsequent filings with the SEC by Kyivstar. Kyivstar disclaims any obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements contained in this press release, other than to the extent required by applicable law.

Contact information

Kyivstar Group Ltd

Investor Relations

...