Willis Announces FINEX North America Leadership Appointments To Strengthen Cyber Strategy And Client Engagement

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) NEW YORK, May 27, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Willis, a WTW business (NASDAQ: WTW), today announced three leadership appointments in FINEX North America designed to strengthen its cyber strategy, deepen client engagement and support continued growth across the region.

Annice Ma has been appointed Head of Cyber for FINEX North America. In this role, she will set the strategic direction for the cyber practice and oversee day-to-day management across the United States, Canada and Bermuda. Ma most recently served as FINEX North America Growth Leader and brings more than a decade of experience in cyber leadership roles at a global brokerage firm.

Rob Barberi has been appointed FINEX North America Client Engagement Leader, a newly created role in which he will lead client engagement efforts across FINEX and work to align strategic priorities across lines of business. Barberi has more than 20 years of industry experience and will continue to serve as Chief Client Officer in the Willis Cyber practice.

Charles Leonard has been appointed FINEX North America Cyber Strategy & Execution Leader. In this newly created position, he will work with regional leaders to implement strategy across the client portfolio, further develop middle market client solutions and help advance Willis' cyber digital experience. Leonard most recently served as Southeast Region Cyber Leader and began his insurance career in underwriting after 10 years in the U.S. Marine Corps.

“These appointments reflect the strength of our cyber business and our continued investment in leadership, client service and innovation across FINEX North America,” said Mike Machin, Head of FINEX North America.“Annice, Rob and Charles each bring deep expertise and a strong commitment to delivering value for our clients as the cyber risk landscape continues to evolve.”

The appointments are effective immediately and underscore Willis' focus on expanding its cyber capabilities and delivering differentiated solutions for clients in a dynamic risk environment.

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