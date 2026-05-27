Successkpi Recognized Among Top Workforce Management Providers In New DMG Report

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) “Workforce Management in the Age of AI: 2026 CX Market Report” highlights SuccessKPI's unified, AI-powered approach to WFM

FAIRFAX, Va., May 27, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SuccessKPI, a leading cloud-native performance platform for agentic and human CX, today announced it has been recognized as a featured vendor in the new“Workforce Management in the Age of AI: 2026 CX Market Report” from DMG Consulting, LLC.

The report examines the rapidly evolving contact center workforce management (WFM) landscape and provides enterprises with insight into the trends, technologies and innovations reshaping AI-enabled customer experience organizations. According to the report, today's CX platforms must orchestrate a dynamic blend of human agents, AI agents, bots and automated workflows to ensure every interaction is handled by the right resource at the right time.

SuccessKPI was recognized for its cloud-native platform that unifies workforce management, analytics, quality management (QM) and“invisible AI” automation into a single operational intelligence environment. Built on a shared data model, the platform enables organizations to align staffing decisions with real-time CX signals and operational performance for human and agentic agents across voice, digital and asynchronous channels.

“Customer experience organizations are entering a new era where workforce management must operate as part of a larger, intelligent CX ecosystem,” said Dave Rennyson, CEO of SuccessKPI.“This report validates SuccessKPI's vision of delivering practical, AI-enabled workforce optimization that helps organizations improve agility, operational responsiveness and customer outcomes while leapfrogging the complexity of legacy systems that may be built on an architecture that's 20 or more years old.”

The report highlights several key strengths of the SuccessKPI platform, including:

AI-assisted forecasting that supports both long- and short-term planning through configurable forecast periods, curated historical data and automated outlier detection.

Intelligent scheduling capabilities that align staffing coverage with inbound and outbound interaction requirements.

Real-time intraday management tools that provide visibility into coverage, service-level risk and operational performance across queues, campaigns and channels.

Integrated reporting and analytics that connect WFM metrics with evaluations, playbooks, automation insights and broader business intelligence data.

SuccessKPI's streamlined, browser-based interface and role-based user experience were additionally recognized for reducing complexity and improving usability for frontline teams and operational leaders alike.

The report also noted SuccessKPI's balanced innovation strategy, which combines practical WFM enhancements with broader AI-driven platform innovation, including“invisibly integrated AI that elevates quality, coaching and operational intelligence across the contact center stack.”

Built on a modern cloud-native architecture, SuccessKPI enables organizations to unify workforce optimization with CX analytics and automation, helping enterprises adapt more effectively to the growing demands of AI-enabled customer engagement.

About SuccessKPI

SuccessKPI is a cloud-native workforce engagement management (WEM) platform that is revolutionizing how contact centers can utilize artificial intelligence and data automation to improve business outcomes and transform customer experiences. As a performance platform for agentic and human CX, SuccessKPI helps organizations deliver a better customer experience, save money and reduce risk. SuccessKPI is trusted by some of the world's largest government, BPO, financial, healthcare, and technology contact centers in the United States, Europe, and Latin America. With over 180 integrations and recognition as a leader in Frost & Sullivan's 2024 and 2025 WEM Frost RadarTM and CRM Magazine's 2024 Industry Leader Awards, SuccessKPI continues to set the standard for AI-driven contact center optimization solutions.

Digital Networks:

Web:

Blog:

LinkedIn:

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at

CONTACT:...