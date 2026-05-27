Cloudastructure Signs Master Services Agreement With National Retail REIT To Deploy AI-Powered Video Surveillance Across California Shopping Centers

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Agreement Establishes Scalable Framework for Potential Expansion Across More Than 30 Retail Properties

PALO ALTO, May 27, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cloudastructure, Inc. (Nasdaq: CSAI), a provider of AI-powered video surveillance, remote monitoring, and cloud-based security analytics, today announced it has entered into a Master Services Agreement (MSA) with a leading national retail real estate investment trust to deploy its platform across three open-air shopping centers in California.

The initial deployment includes properties in Santa Ana, Santa Fe Springs, and Escondido, representing Cloudastructure's first large-scale deployment within the open-air retail sector and expanding the Company's presence across high-traffic commercial environments.

Under the agreement, Cloudastructure will deliver its cloud-managed AI video surveillance and remote guarding services across all three locations, with centralized portfolio oversight through its web-based operations portal. The MSA establishes standardized commercial and technical terms, enabling additional properties to be onboarded quickly and consistently. The framework supports a potential phased expansion to as many as 36 shopping centers across the West Coast.

Retail Security Is Transitioning Toward Intelligent, Cloud-Managed Infrastructure

Open-air retail centers are among the most operationally complex commercial property types, combining public accessibility with expansive outdoor areas, high vehicle traffic, and extended operating hours. As a result, retail operators are increasingly reevaluating how physical security is deployed, monitored, and managed across distributed property portfolios.

Across the United States, there are more than 100,000 shopping centers, the majority of which continue to rely on aging DVR-based surveillance and fragmented monitoring processes. As retail landlords invest in property upgrades, tenant experience, and operational efficiency, many are reassessing how security infrastructure fits into broader portfolio modernization efforts. Cloud-managed, AI-driven security platforms are increasingly replacing fragmented, site-by-site surveillance systems, enabling operators to standardize security operations, automate monitoring workflows, and maintain real-time visibility across geographically distributed assets.

Establishing a Scalable Deployment Model for Enterprise Retail Portfolios

By structuring the relationship under a Master Services Agreement rather than individual site contracts, both parties established a scalable deployment model for expanding remote guarding services and AI surveillance across additional properties without renegotiating terms for each location.

Chief Revenue Officer Lauren OBrien commented,“What makes this agreement significant is not simply the initial deployment, but the establishment of a scalable framework for broader portfolio adoption. Large real estate operators are increasingly looking for centralized, intelligent security infrastructure that can be deployed consistently across geographically distributed assets. This agreement reflects that broader shift toward platform-based security modernization.”

The three California centers span major retail corridors in Orange County, Los Angeles County, and San Diego County, providing a diverse operating environment that reflects the broader characteristics of open-air retail properties nationwide. This deployment is intended to serve as an initial foundation for broader adoption across the client's portfolio, while also further validating Cloudastructure's ability to support standardized, multi-property security deployments at enterprise scale.

Cloudastructure expects to provide updates as additional locations are evaluated and onboarded under the agreement.

About Cloudastructure

Headquartered in Palo Alto, California, Cloudastructure's patented, advanced, award-winning security platform utilizes a scalable cloud-based architecture that features cloud video surveillance with proprietary, state-of-the-art AI/ML analytics, and a seamless remote guarding solution. The combination enables enterprise businesses to achieve proactive, end-to-end security, and pairs that platform with an attractive value proposition that eschews proprietary hardware and offers contract-free, month-to-month pricing and unlimited 24/7 support. With Cloudastructure, companies can achieve unparalleled situational awareness in real time and thereby stop crime as it is happening, while simultaneously achieving up to a 75% lower Total Cost of Ownership than other systems. For more information, visit .

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this press release may be considered forward-looking, such as statements containing estimates, projections, and other forward-looking information. Forward-looking statements are typically identified by words and phrases such as“anticipate,”“estimate,”“believe,”“continue,”“could,”“intend,”“may,”“plan,”“potential,”“predict,”“seek,”“should,”“will,”“would,”“expect,”“objective,”“projection,”“forecast,”“goal,”“guidance,”“outlook,”“effort,”“target” or the negative of such words and other comparable terminology. However, the absence of these words does not mean that a statement is not forward-looking. Any forward-looking statement expressing an expectation or belief as to future events is expressed in good faith and believed to be reasonable at the time such forward-looking statement is made. However, these statements are not guarantees of future events and involve risks, uncertainties, and other factors beyond our control. Therefore, we caution you against relying on any of these forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause or contribute to such differences include the risks and uncertainties discussed in the reports that the Company has filed with the SEC, such as its Annual Report on Form 10-K. Actual outcomes and results may differ materially from what is expressed in any forward-looking statement. Except as required by applicable law, including U.S. federal securities laws, we do not intend to update any of the forward-looking statements to conform them to actual results or revised expectations.

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Kathleen Hannon, Sr. Communications Director

Cloudastructure, Inc.

704.574.3732

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