Odisha Bags Hosting Rights For Asian Indoor Athletics Championships 2027

Odisha has been awarded the hosting rights for the prestigious Asian Indoor Athletics Championships 2027, a decision taken by the Asian Athletics Council during its meeting in Hong Kong on Wednesday.

A Global Sporting Destination

The development marks another milestone for the state's growing profile in hosting major sports events. Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi termed it a "proud moment" for the country and Odisha, saying the state has further strengthened its position as a global sporting destination. The championship is expected to bring top athletes from across Asia to India. Odisha has ramped up its sports infrastructure and has held prestigious international hockey tournaments.

Success in Domestic Hockey

It has won several medals in domestic hockey tournaments. Hockey Punjab and Hockey Association of Odisha clinched Bronze Medals at the 16th Hockey India Sub Junior National Championship 2026 held in April this year. Hockey Punjab finished on the podium in the men's category, and Hockey Association of Odisha secured third place in the women's competition.

Consistent Podium Finishers

The performances underlined the consistent success both teams have enjoyed across domestic tournaments over the years through sustained podium finishes and a steady production of international-level players. Hockey Punjab have been one of the most consistent performers in domestic competitions, securing 33 Medals (14 Gold, 6 Silver, 13 Bronze) across categories.

Odisha's Hockey Ecosystem

Hockey Association of Odisha have also built a well-balanced ecosystem across both men's and women's categories, securing 26 Medals (11 Gold, 7 Silver, 8 Bronze).

The men's teams have contributed 19 Medals (10 Gold, 6 Silver, 3 Bronze), led by exceptional performances in Junior and Sub Junior competitions.

On the women's side, Hockey Association of Odisha have secured 7 Medals (1 Gold, 1 Silver, 5 Bronze), with the Junior Women's team contributing one Bronze medal, while the Sub Junior Women's team have secured one Silver and four Bronze Medals, highlighting a steady and growing pipeline in the ranks.

Grassroots Strength and Talent Pipeline

Hockey Association of Odisha's strength is rooted in its strong grassroots culture, supported by academies, great infrastructure and coaching systems that have created a solid foundation for young players. Hockey remains deeply embedded in the state's identity, further strengthened by its role as host to major international tournaments in Bhubaneswar and Rourkela in world-class stadiums.

This ecosystem has produced a diverse pool of players. On the men's side, Amit Rohidas continues to be a key figure for India, while Amandeep Lakra has emerged as a promising dragflicking talent from Rourkela. Players like Shilanand Lakra, Sudeep Chirmako and Nilam Sanjeep Xess further highlight the depth of talent coming through the system.

In women, the Hockey Association of Odisha continue to produce exciting young prospects, with Sunelita Toppo emerging as a young sensation, alongside Ajmina Kujur and Sujata Kujur, reflecting their growing strength in women's hockey. (ANI)

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