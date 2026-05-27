Lisa Pavia-Higel

Assistant Teaching Professor of English and Technical Communication, Missouri University of Science and Technology

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I've been teaching communication in the college classroom in one way or another since 2002 upon completion of my first Master's degree in Strategic Communication. As an educator, I've focused my work on helping people develop their unique voices and build relationships with others. I've held full-time, tenure-track positions at East Central College, and Jefferson College, where I was a Full Professor. I am currently an Assistant Teaching Professor of Technical Communication at Missouri S&T, where I specialize in media literacy and interpersonal conflict communication. I helped start The SpeakEasy Project, a non-profit that helps people navigate difficult conversations, trained organizations and individuals on conflict resolution and prevention, and started speaking and writing about healing division and working through conflict to a variety of audiences. Before becoming a full-time educator, I worked in non-profit communication and I continue to work with clients dedicated to social good to help them refine their communication skills and tell their stories.

–present Assistant Teaching Professor of Communication, Missouri University of Science and Technology

2022 Webster University, Master of Arts-New Media Storytelling

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