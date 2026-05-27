Trilliad Appoints Renowned People Leader DDS Dobson-Smith, Phd As Chief People Officer

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dobson-Smith Brings Three Decades of Global Experience in Organizational Transformation and People Leadership to Accelerate Trilliad's Culture and Growth

ANNAPOLIS, Md., May 27, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Trilliad, the market-leading, full-service B2B Growth Services Provider, today announced the appointment of DDS Dobson-Smith, PhD as Chief People Officer. Dobson-Smith joins Trilliad's executive team following a distinguished career as a people leader, cultural architect, and organizational transformation executive across global markets and at a pivotal moment for the company as it builds the operating model for the future of professional services.

In their new role at Trilliad, Dobson-Smith will lead the company's Talent function with a focus on three core priorities:



Architecting a high-performing, scalable Talent function and operating system for an AI-first company, defining how human intelligence and artificial intelligence work together to drive performance, capability, and commercial outcomes

Guiding people and culture through Trilliad's ongoing integration and expansion Cultivating a people-first culture where employees thrive and the organization scales with purpose



Dobson-Smith brings over three decades of experience driving organizational transformation, guiding complex M&A integrations, and shaping cultures that create competitive advantage across international markets. A seasoned Chief People Officer and published thought leader, they combine commercial rigor with human-centered leadership, ensuring strategy translates into execution, culture enables performance, and people have the opportunity to grow and thrive in their careers. Dobson-Smith is also the author of two best-selling, psychology-informed business books - You Can Be Yourself Here and Leadership is a Behavior, Not a Title. Their thought leadership has been featured in many publications, including Harvard Business Review, Forbes, and Human Arenas.

"DDS is exactly the kind of leader Trilliad needs at this stage of our growth," said Craig Dempster, CEO of Trilliad. "They bring a rare combination of strategic depth, human-centered leadership, and real-world experience guiding organizations through transformation at scale. What makes this moment different is that we're not just growing a company, we're redefining how a modern professional services firm operates. The future won't be won by AI alone, or by people alone. It will be won by organizations that get the relationship between human intelligence and artificial intelligence right. Having DDS leading our Talent function is a defining moment for our culture and our company."

Prior to joining Trilliad, Dobson-Smith has built an extensive career leading people and cultural transformations across global organizations including Just Global, and Essence, and delivering leadership development programs and keynote sessions for organizations including Schwab, Target, The 4A's, CIPD, and The Marketing Academy.

"Trilliad is building something rare, a company that is scaling with real intention and putting people at the center of how it grows," said DDS Dobson-Smith, PhD. " What excites me most is the clarity the leadership team has about what this moment demands. AI won't separate the winners from the losers in our industry. Speed of learning, adopting, and executing will. That means the Talent function has never mattered more. Building the systems, culture, and capabilities that allow humans and AI to do their best work together is exactly the kind of challenge I'm built for. I'm thrilled to join the team and excited about what we'll build together."

Dobson-Smith's appointment continues Trilliad's momentum in assembling a best-in-class executive team, following the recent additions of Owen McCorry as Chief Growth Officer, Matt Naeger as Chief Solutions Officer, and Rob Gold as President, EMEA. Together, this leadership team reflects Trilliad's commitment to building the industry's premier Growth Services Provider, one that drives performance across Sales, Marketing, and Customer Success while investing in the people and culture that make it possible.

About Trilliad

Trilliad ( ), a market-leading Growth Services Provider (GSP), solves challenges and drives results for Growth Leaders across Sales, Marketing and Customer Success. Trilliad's full-service solutions deliver competitive advantage for the brands it works with by optimizing their sales and marketing strategies, processes, skills and technology. Trilliad drives efficiency and predictability at the intersection of Sales, Marketing, and Customer Success to increase seller productivity, lower cost per lead, decrease cost per sale, accelerate time to close, and drive customer lifetime value. Trilliad is the parent company of Sandler, a global leader in sales training and performance solutions, Accelerate Performance, a Trilliad company, a sales and leadership performance development firm, Just Global | Trilliad, a full-service B2B marketing agency, and Sercante | Trilliad, a technology consulting partner that specializes in marketing and sales solutions. Visit for more information.

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