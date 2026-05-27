Angela Dawn, Intimacy Expert And Author, Discusses Pelvic Floor Health, Stress Relief, And Male Performance In New Book

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) EINPresswire/ -- Intimacy expert and best-selling author Angela Dawn is bringing attention to a topic she believes many men overlook: pelvic floor health. In her new book, The Gateway to Sexual Mastery for Men, Dawn explores how chronic stress, physical tension, and nervous system overload can affect male performance, confidence, and intimacy.

“Most men are carrying stress in their bodies without even realizing it,” says Dawn.“That tension often shows up in the pelvic floor area. When men learn how to relax those muscles and strengthen them properly, they often experience better stamina, more control, and greater confidence.”

The book arrives as more men begin exploring pelvic floor therapy and massage techniques as part of broader wellness and intimacy routines. According to a report published by the health platform Ro, pelvic floor massage may help relieve muscle tightness, improve circulation, and restore muscle function related to erections and ejaculation. One study cited in the report found that nearly half of men treated with pelvic floor exercises, biofeedback, and electrical stimulation regained normal erectile function, while another 24% experienced improvement.

Dawn says many men fail to recognize how closely the nervous system is connected to physical performance and overall wellness.

“The body holds onto pressure and anxiety,” Dawn explains.“A lot of men are stuck in fight-or-flight mode throughout the day, and that affects everything from breathing patterns to blood flow and physical performance.”

The book offers practical techniques men can incorporate into their daily lives, including pelvic floor exercises, breathing methods, relaxation practices, and pelvic floor massage. Dawn notes that these methods may be especially beneficial for men who spend long hours sitting, driving, or cycling.

“Pelvic floor and groin massage techniques can benefit all men, especially those who cycle,” says Dawn.“I often recommend pelvic floor exercises to help improve stamina, awareness, and control.”

In one chapter of the book, Dawn focuses specifically on deep breathing and relaxation exercises designed to calm the nervous system and release physical tension.

“Sometimes the issue isn't physical weakness,” Dawn says.“It's stress, muscular tightness, and not knowing how to relax the body. When men learn how to slow down the nervous system, they often notice improvements in both intimacy and confidence.”

Rather than promoting quick fixes, The Gateway to Sexual Mastery for Men encourages readers to take a more holistic approach to physical and emotional wellness. Dawn hopes the book will help reduce stigma surrounding men's intimacy issues while encouraging more open conversations about stress, mental health, and sexual wellness.

About the Author

Angela Dawn is an intimacy expert, tantra educator, sex and relationship coach, and author dedicated to helping individuals and couples build deeper emotional and physical connections. Through her coaching practice, Authentic Heart Coaching, she combines breathwork, somatic practices, nervous system regulation, and relationship coaching to support personal growth, intimacy, and sexual wellness. Dawn is the author of The Gateway to Sexual Mastery for Men and co-host of the podcast Quickies with Angela & Caity, where she explores topics related to relationships, communication, and authentic connection.

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Angela Dawn is available for interviews.