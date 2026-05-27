Virtuoso-Affiliated Host Agency The Travel Society Honors Top Luxury Travel Advisors At Society Summit Awards

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) EINPresswire/ -- The Travel Society, a Virtuoso-affiliated luxury travel host agency supporting independent travel advisors nationwide, honored three outstanding advisors during its Society Summit awards program. The awards recognized excellence in luxury travel advising, mentorship, supplier partnerships, advisor collaboration and community leadership within the travel industry.

As a boutique luxury host agency with nearly 40 years of experience, The Travel Society provides independent travel advisors with personalized mentorship, premium supplier relationships, luxury travel partnerships and a collaborative advisor support network designed to help advisors build sustainable, client-focused businesses. As a proud member of Virtuoso, the leading global network specializing in luxury and experiential travel, the organization connects advisors with preferred luxury travel programs, premium supplier access and exclusive travel opportunities around the world.

The honorees include Dana Welch with The Travel Society, recipient of the Community Champion Award: Member Advocate and Mentor; Sean Hornbeck with The Connected Traveler, recipient of the Community Champion Award: Vendor Advocacy and Strategic Partner; and Meghan Mikulencak with Zia World Travel, recipient of the Rising Star Award.

These awards recognize the qualities that matter most to luxury travel clients, suppliers and independent advisors: trusted expertise, meaningful collaboration, strong supplier partnerships, personalized service, mentorship and leadership within the evolving luxury travel industry.

“Dana Welch, Sean Hornbeck and Meghan Mikulencak represent the kind of leadership helping shape the future of luxury travel advising,” said Randy Yaroch, CEO of The Travel Society.“Their success is defined not only by business growth, but by mentorship, collaboration, professionalism and the value they create for clients, peers and industry partners.”

“At The Travel Society, we are building more than a network of independent travel advisors,” Yaroch added.“We are building a relationship-driven luxury travel community where advisors can strengthen supplier partnerships, grow sustainable businesses and learn from one another. Dana, Sean and Meghan reflect the collaborative culture and advisor-focused support that continue to define our organization.”

Dana Welch Receives the Community Champion Award: Member Advocate and Mentor

The Community Champion Award: Member Advocate and Mentor recognizes an advisor whose contributions to the travel advisor community extend far beyond personal production. The award honors mentorship, collaboration, recruitment, client satisfaction, resilience and a long-term commitment to helping fellow advisors succeed.

Dana Welch with The Travel Society was recognized for her leadership, professionalism and ongoing dedication to the organization, its affiliated advisors and its staff. Known for her passion, precision and commitment to the craft of luxury travel advising, Welch has built a respected reputation both inside and outside the organization.

Her leadership is especially visible through The Travel Society's communication forums, where she actively encourages idea-sharing, advisor collaboration and peer-to-peer support. Through advisor discussions, supplier conversations, Virtuoso-related dialogue and participation in Society Talk forums, Welch has consistently contributed to a culture focused on shared knowledge and professional growth.

As a mentor, Welch has helped newer advisors strengthen their confidence, improve their business strategies and navigate growth within the travel industry. Her dedication to mentorship reflects one of The Travel Society's core values: experienced advisors helping others succeed through collaboration and community.

Welch is also highly respected by suppliers and travel partners for her collaborative approach, strong industry relationships and attention to detail in creating personalized travel experiences for clients. Her reputation as a“Travel Goddess” reflects years of dedication, high-level client service and excellence within the luxury travel sector.

In her role as Member Liaison, Welch serves as a bridge between advisors and leadership, advocating for advisor perspectives while helping strengthen communication and strategic direction across the organization.

“Dana represents the professionalism, mentorship and leadership that define exceptional luxury travel advisors,” said Yaroch.“Her advocacy, collaboration and commitment to advisor success continue to strengthen our entire organization.”

Sean Hornbeck Receives the Community Champion Award: Vendor Advocacy and Strategic Partner

The Community Champion Award: Vendor Advocacy and Strategic Partner recognizes an advisor who has demonstrated innovation, supplier advocacy and measurable impact through strategic travel industry partnerships. The award honors advisors who create opportunities, strengthen supplier relationships, increase advisor value and contribute to business growth across the broader advisor network.

Sean Hornbeck with The Connected Traveler was recognized for leveraging his industry relationships, business development efforts and supplier connections to create opportunities benefiting advisors throughout The Travel Society network.

Through Hornbeck's advocacy and supplier partnerships, The Travel Society has secured expanded commission opportunities, increased supplier access and additional advisor benefits supporting members across the organization. His efforts demonstrate how strategic supplier relationships can create value not only for an individual advisor, but for an entire host-agency community.

Hornbeck's leadership helped secure enhanced commission opportunities with luxury cruise lines and premium travel suppliers including Explora Journeys, Paul Gauguin Cruises, MSC Cruises, Princess Cruises and Azamara Cruises. He also played an active role in strengthening travel industry partnerships, identifying new preferred supplier opportunities and helping advisors maximize earning potential through expanded supplier programs.

In addition to supplier advocacy, Hornbeck has remained deeply engaged in advisor mentorship and collaboration. He consistently shares supplier insights, booking opportunities, marketing ideas and business strategies with fellow advisors while actively participating in community discussions and advisor support initiatives.

Hornbeck has also provided valuable feedback and strategic insight to The Travel Society leadership team, helping support organizational growth and advisor-focused improvements. Despite maintaining an active travel schedule and growing business, he has remained highly engaged within the advisor community and committed to supporting fellow members.

“Sean demonstrates how strong supplier partnerships and advisor collaboration can create opportunity across an entire travel advisor network,” said Yaroch.“His leadership has helped strengthen supplier relationships, expand advisor opportunities and increase value for the broader community.”

Meghan Mikulencak Receives the Rising Star Award

The Rising Star Award recognizes an advisor who demonstrates the resilience, determination and consistency needed to succeed in today's evolving travel industry. The award honors advisors who turn challenges into momentum while building strong client relationships and sustainable business growth.

Meghan Mikulencak with Zia World Travel was recognized for her inspiring professional growth, commitment to learning and determination to build a successful travel business.

As the travel industry navigated significant change in recent years, Mikulencak remained focused on long-term growth, investing additional effort into her business, marketing strategy and client relationships. Since joining The Travel Society, she has doubled her sales, built a consistent social media presence and established an outstanding reputation with 100% positive Facebook reviews.

Her marketing strategy combines client travel photos, firsthand destination experiences, educational content and consistent branding to build trust with both current and prospective clients. Mikulencak regularly shares authentic travel experiences across social media platforms, helping demonstrate the value of working with a professional luxury travel advisor.

Her branding consistency, including the use of a recognizable business identity and professional social media presence, has helped strengthen her visibility and credibility within the marketplace.

Mikulencak has also embraced collaboration and mentorship opportunities within The Travel Society community. She actively connects with newer members, shares insights with peers and continues learning from experienced advisors throughout the organization.

Her commitment to firsthand destination experience has further strengthened her expertise. Mikulencak spent five months traveling internationally, visiting luxury hotels, destinations and travel suppliers while gaining deeper insight into the needs of today's luxury travelers.

“Meghan's growth reflects the power of consistency, resilience and a strong advisor support system,” said Yaroch.“Her success demonstrates what is possible when motivated advisors combine determination with mentorship and community.”

A Boutique Host Agency Built on Stability, Relationships and Advisor Success

The Travel Society's Society Summit brings together affiliated advisors, preferred suppliers, travel industry partners and leadership to celebrate achievement, strengthen relationships and support the future of luxury travel advising.

The award recipients reflect the values that continue to define The Travel Society: mentorship, professionalism, collaboration, resilience, supplier partnerships and client-focused excellence.

Founded in 1986, The Travel Society has supported independent travel advisors through decades of industry evolution, economic change and shifting client expectations. With nearly 40 years of stability, the organization's boutique host-agency model emphasizes personalized advisor support, strong supplier relationships, luxury travel expertise and long-term advisor success.

As demand for personalized luxury travel and experiential travel continues to grow, independent travel advisors increasingly seek host agencies that provide more than booking systems alone. Advisors are looking for mentorship, strategic supplier relationships, collaborative business development and access to premium travel partnerships that help support sustainable long-term growth.

The Travel Society supports independent travel advisors specializing in luxury cruises, experiential travel, custom itineraries, premium hotels, global travel planning and high-touch client service.

“With increasing demand for personalized travel experiences, advisors are looking for more than operational support,” said Yaroch.“They are looking for a relationship-driven community where their business is understood, their voice matters and their growth is supported by experienced professionals. That is what The Travel Society continues to provide.”

With increasing demand for personalized luxury travel experiences, boutique host agencies like The Travel Society continue to play an expanding role in supporting independent travel advisors through mentorship, supplier partnerships, luxury travel resources and collaborative business development.

About The Travel Society

Founded in 1986, The Travel Society is a boutique luxury host agency supporting an international network of independent travel advisors. With nearly 40 years of stability, a personalized mentorship model and a strong advisor-first culture, The Travel Society provides independent advisors with the resources, relationships and community needed to grow successful, client-focused travel businesses.

As a proud member of Virtuoso, the leading global network specializing in luxury and experiential travel, The Travel Society connects advisors with premium supplier partnerships, preferred travel programs, operational support and a collaborative professional network. The organization's boutique host-agency model emphasizes quality over scale, personalized advisor support, luxury travel expertise and long-term relationship building.