MENAFN - EIN Presswire) EINPresswire / -- Dr. Dayan Goodenowe, internationally known scientist, inventor, and founder of Prodrome Sciences, is gaining renewed national attention following his recent feature in an MSN article highlighting emerging conversations around brain health, cognitive performance, and longevity medicine.

Known for his groundbreaking work in plasmalogen science, Dr. Goodenowe has spent more than three decades researching the biochemical foundations of neurological function, aging, and cellular resilience. His work has helped advance understanding of how declining plasmalogen levels may impact conditions associated with brain shrinkage, cognitive decline, neurodegeneration, inflammation, and metabolic dysfunction.

“People are realizing that brain health is not something you wait to think about later in life,” said Dr. Goodenowe.“The future of healthcare is proactive, measurable, and deeply personal. We now have the ability to measure deviations from health called prodromes long before catastrophic decline occurs and restore these deviations using advanced nutrition and biochemistry.”

Goodenowe is widely regarded as one of the leading voices challenging the traditional reactive healthcare model by emphasizing prevention, optimization, and individual biological awareness. His research has centered on advanced technologies such as ion cyclotron mass spectrometry, magnetic resonance imaging, and plasmalogens - essential lipids critical to cellular membranes and neurological function that naturally decline with age and disease.

Over the years, his work has attracted attention from physicians, researchers, biohackers, entrepreneurs, athletes, and families searching for answers beyond conventional treatment pathways. Unlike many in the wellness space, Dr. Goodenowe's approach has remained rooted in measurable biology, data-driven analysis, and scientific investigation.

His work focuses on helping individuals better understand their own bodies through advanced testing, education, and community-based health initiatives.

“We do not diagnose disease. We measure health. We do not treat disease. We restore health through education and access. We provide education and access to information and technologies that empowers people to better understand their biology and participate more actively in their health journey,” Dr. Goodenowe recently wrote in an op-ed discussing the future of personal health autonomy.

As conversations around brain health, cognitive decline, dementia, metabolic dysfunction, and longevity continue accelerating worldwide, Dr. Goodenowe's message is resonating with a growing audience seeking practical, science-backed strategies to support long-term brain and body health. The MSN feature represents another milestone in Dr. Goodenowe's expanding public profile as media outlets increasingly explore the intersection of aging, preventative health, neuroscience, and emerging wellness technologies.

You can read the article here: Industry observers note that public interest in brain optimization and longevity medicine has surged dramatically over the past several years, particularly as more individuals search for ways to maintain cognitive clarity, energy, and independence later in life. Dr. Goodenowe believes this shift is only the beginning.

“For decades, healthcare has largely focused on managing decline after it happens,” he said.“The next era will focus on preserving function before it disappears.” Through his research, educational outreach, and growing global community, Dr. Goodenowe continues advocating for a future where individuals are equipped with better tools, better information, and greater ownership over their health outcomes.

About Dr. Dayan Goodenowe

Dr. Dayan Goodenowe is not a medical doctor. He's a scientist, inventor, and expert in plasmalogen biology and brain health. He is the founder of Prodrome Sciences and inventor of plasmalogen precursors for the restoration and augmentation of plasmalogens in the brain and body. He has spent more than 30 years researching the biochemistry of neurological function, aging, cognition, and cellular resilience. His work focuses on advancing proactive approaches to human health through science, measurement, and education.