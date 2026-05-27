Ukraine Denies Russian Claim Of Capturing Hraniv Village In Kharkiv Region

MENAFN - UkrinForm) According to Ukrinform, the 14th Army Corps of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported this on Facebook.

“The enemy continues weak attempts at information operations, spreading another batch of lies. Reports from Russian sources about the alleged capture of Hraniv in the Derhachi community of the Kharkiv region by Russian armed forces and the 'destruction' of units of the 58th Separate Motorized Infantry Brigade of the Armed Forces of Ukraine do not correspond to reality,” the Corps stated.

The military emphasized that Ukrainian forces“reliably hold designated defensive lines, effectively repel enemy offensive actions, and inflict significant losses in personnel and equipment.”

“All statements by occupation propaganda channels about 'friendly fire', 'successful assaults', and 'close combat' are fabricated elements of an information campaign aimed at covering up their own failures, demoralizing Ukrainian society, and creating another 'fake victory on credit'. The village of Hraniv remains under the control of the Armed Forces of Ukraine,” the statement added.

The 14th Army Corps urged citizens to rely only on official sources and not to consume or share enemy disinformation.

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As previously reported by Ukrinform, the settlement of Zapsillia in Ukraine's Sumy region remains under the control of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, despite claims on Russian sources about its alleged capture.