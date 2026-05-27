Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Andre Spicer

Andre Spicer


2026-05-27 08:35:46
(MENAFN- The Conversation)
  • Professor of Organisational Behaviour, Bayes Business School, City St George's, University of London
Profile Articles

Prior to joining Cass, Andre Spicer was a Professor of Organization Studies at the University of Warwick. He has also been a visiting Professor at the University of Innsbruck, University of Paris Dauphine, Lund University, the Central European University, University of St Gallen, Hanken School of Economics and the University of Sydney. Professor Spicer was educated at the University of Otago and holds a PhD from the University of Melbourne. His main expertise is in the area of organizational behaviour. In particular he has done work on organizational power and politics, identity, the creation of new organizational forms, space and architecture plays at work and more recently leadership. His work looks at a wide range of settings including knowledge intensive firms, seaports, universities, libraries, media organizations, and new social movements. He has published extensively in scientific journals. He has also published the books 'Contesting the Corporation' (Cambridge), 'Unmasking the Entrepreneur' (Edward Elgar), 'Understanding Organizations' (Sage) and 'Metaphors we Lead By' (Routledge). He is a senior editor at the Journal of Management Studies. Currently Professor Spicer is working on a book about bio-morality and a research project examining the impact of brands on employees.

Experience
  • 2011–present Professor of Organizational Behaviour, Cass Business School
  • 2010–2011 Professor of Organization Studies, Warwick Business School
  • 2006–2010 Associate Professor of Organization Studies, Warwick Business School
Education
  • 2005 University of Melbourne, PhD, Management

The Conversation

MENAFN27052026000199003603ID1111173877



The Conversation

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date
Search