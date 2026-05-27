Professor of Organisational Behaviour, Bayes Business School, City St George's, University of London

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Prior to joining Cass, Andre Spicer was a Professor of Organization Studies at the University of Warwick. He has also been a visiting Professor at the University of Innsbruck, University of Paris Dauphine, Lund University, the Central European University, University of St Gallen, Hanken School of Economics and the University of Sydney. Professor Spicer was educated at the University of Otago and holds a PhD from the University of Melbourne. His main expertise is in the area of organizational behaviour. In particular he has done work on organizational power and politics, identity, the creation of new organizational forms, space and architecture plays at work and more recently leadership. His work looks at a wide range of settings including knowledge intensive firms, seaports, universities, libraries, media organizations, and new social movements. He has published extensively in scientific journals. He has also published the books 'Contesting the Corporation' (Cambridge), 'Unmasking the Entrepreneur' (Edward Elgar), 'Understanding Organizations' (Sage) and 'Metaphors we Lead By' (Routledge). He is a senior editor at the Journal of Management Studies. Currently Professor Spicer is working on a book about bio-morality and a research project examining the impact of brands on employees.



2011–present Professor of Organizational Behaviour, Cass Business School

2010–2011 Professor of Organization Studies, Warwick Business School 2006–2010 Associate Professor of Organization Studies, Warwick Business School

2005 University of Melbourne, PhD, Management

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