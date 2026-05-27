Here To Report Third Fiscal Quarter Financial Results On June 5, 2026
| International:
United States Toll Free:
Replay Access Code:
| 1-412-317-0088
1-855-669-9658
7245972
A live and archived webcast of the conference call will also be available at the Company's investor relations website at
About Here Group Limited
The Company, through its HERE奇梦岛 brand, creates collectible pop toys that spark joy and inspire global culture. With innovative design and storytelling at its core, the Company delivers immersive experiences that connect deeply with collectors worldwide. Guided by joy, integrity, wonder, and co-creation, the Company is building vibrant cultural ecosystems where fans shape and share dreams.
For more information, please visit:
Contact
Investor Relations
Tina Tang
Here Group Limited
Email:...
Tel: +852 2988-8279
Robin Yang, Partner
ICR, LLC
Email:...
Phone: +1 (212) 537-0429
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