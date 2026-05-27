BRIGGS & STRATTON INTRODUCES POWERPROTECT+ STANDBY GENERATORS

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) 64 Engineering Advances Deliver Quality, Innovation, and Performance

Milwaukee, WI, May 27, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Briggs & Stratton, a leader in power and energy solutions, is introducing its new PowerProtect+ standby generators. As the company's most advanced generator line to date, the new 18kW, 22kW, and 26kW models feature 64 customer-inspired engineering upgrades. These enhancements set a new industry standard for quality, innovation, and performance, highlighted by an industry-exclusive front-facing exhaust.

The front exhaust is a safer design that blows heat and fumes away from the home and nearby foliage for less wear and tear on siding and landscaping. The exhaust design also allows for more installation flexibility around the home.

Briggs & Stratton® PowerProtect+ Generator feature best-in-class motor starting power. From the smallest to the largest, all Briggs & Stratton standby generator models can start a five-ton air conditioner with ease. At 65.5 kVA, the PowerProtect+ 26kW generator has the highest motor starting power in the industry with the capability to handle two five-ton AC units and provide whole-home power.

That's 19% more motor starting power than the leading competitor's 26kW unit and 11% more than the same brand's new 28kW unit. The power comes from Briggs & Stratton's proven commercial-grade Vanguard® engine that's trusted by some of the largest names in commercial outdoor power equipment.

With Briggs & Stratton's starting power, homeowners can get a right-sized unit at a competitive price, without having to upsize to a larger, more expensive model just to start an air conditioner.

The PowerProtect 13kW was the first Briggs & Stratton® PowerProtect Generator to feature the innovative front-facing exhaust. In addition, the 13kW has the most compact footprint in the industry. It's 43% smaller than others, allowing it to fit in tight spaces and lot lines and delivers an impressive 37 kVA of motor starting power. The Briggs & Stratton PowerProtect+ 18kW and 22kW each have 45 kVA.

As part of Briggs & Stratton's focus on enhancing customer satisfaction, the company recently launched EnergyTrak TM, its next-generation remote monitoring platform. It's easier than ever to monitor a Briggs & Stratton Generator with the EnergyTrak mobile app. All PowerProtect+ generators now come with EnergyTrak built in. EnergyTrak also allows Briggs & Stratton dealers to remotely monitor the generator and diagnose and identify maintenance issues earlier.

“The quality advances we have made are unmatched,” said Tom Rugg, SVP and president of Briggs & Stratton Energy Solutions.“We know a standby generator is a significant investment for homeowners, so we offer a unique generator with features not available elsewhere. The PowerProtect+ line is built to the highest quality standards for reliable backup power and the front-facing exhaust, motor starting capability, and advanced EnergyTrak monitoring together create what we believe are the best standby generators on the market. It's because of our confidence that we back up your investment with the best warranty.”

The PowerProtect+ line is backed by Briggs & Stratton's industry-leading, seven-year warranty. It's the most comprehensive standard warranty in the industry, covering parts, labor, and travel throughout the entire seven years. For homeowners who purchase a unit from a Briggs & Stratton dealer, a 10-year dealer-exclusive warranty is also available. When comparing warranties, it's important to read the fine print. For example, other companies offer a standard five-warranty that covers labor and travel for just two years.

New PowerProtect+ Line

When shopping for a standby generator, homeowners should check the specifications closely. The industry norm is to rate standby generators based on their power output in kilowatts (kW) on liquid propane (LP) – despite the fact that LP isn't used as frequently. In fact, more than 70% of American households have access to natural gas (NG). Briggs & Stratton generators are designed to deliver maximum power on NG so they're a smart choice for homes with NG.

PowerProtect+ 26kW Home Standby Generator

The 26kW generator measures 46" x 27” x 28" and delivers over 26kW on LP and 24kW on NG. The 26kW model comes with 65.5 kVA of motor starting power to ensure a smooth startup of large appliances like air conditioners. In addition, it is non-emergency certified, meaning homeowners and businesses can partner with their local utility's demand response program and receive statement credits or other incentives for helping to reduce the overall load on the power grid.

PowerProtect+ 22kW Home Standby Generator

The 22kW generator measures 46" x 27" x 28" and delivers a full 22kW on both LP and NG and can handle the energy requirements of mid-sized to large homes. The 22kW model comes with 45 kVA of motor starting power to ensure a smooth startup of large appliances like air conditioners. The 22kW is designed for emergency and non-emergency use.

PowerProtect+ 18kW Home Standby Generator

The 18kW generator measures 46" x 27" x 28" and delivers 18kW on LP and NG and can handle the energy requirements of mid-sized to large homes. The 45 kVA motor starting power is 10% greater than the competition in the same power class and handles large appliances with ease. The 18kW is designed for emergency and non-emergency use.

In addition, Briggs & Stratton continues to offer its popular PowerProtect 13kW Home Standby Generator.

At 28” x 25” x 38", the upright unit boasts an ultra-compact footprint and is ideal for tight lot lines and small and mid-sized homes. In fact, the 13kW has a 43% smaller footprint compared to competitive models. Its front exhaust design allows for ultimate installation versatility. The 13kW delivers 13kW on LP and 11.5 kW on NG. The 37 kVA motor starting power is 12% greater than the competition in the same power class. That means more power is available to start up large appliances and equipment like an air conditioner.

“What sets Briggs & Stratton apart from other generator manufacturers is our 115-plus years of power experience,” said Rugg.“We continue to innovate the home standby generator category and continue to stand behind our products so homeowners have peace of mind knowing their Briggs & Stratton generator will get them through any storm and power outage that may occur.”

For more information on home standby generators and battery home storage systems from Briggs & Stratton, visit briggsandstratton.

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About Briggs & Stratton

Briggs & Stratton, headquartered in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, provides innovative products and diverse power solutions to help people get work done. Briggs & Stratton is the world's largest producer of gasoline engines for outdoor power equipment, and is a leading designer, manufacturer and marketer of turf care products, lithium-ion batteries, standby generators and energy storage systems through its Briggs & Stratton®, Vanguard®, Ferris®, Simplicity®, Snapper®, Billy Goat®, and Branco® brands. Briggs & Stratton products are designed, manufactured, marketed and serviced in over 100 countries on six continents.

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Briggs & Stratton launches new PowerProtect+ standby generators

CONTACT: Monica Baer Briggs & Stratton, LLC...