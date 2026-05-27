Dudick Promoted To SVP, Team Leader At Provident Bank

ISELIN, N.J., May 27, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Provident Bank, a leading New Jersey-based financial institution has announced that Jessica Dudick has been promoted to Senior Vice President, Team Leader with the bank's Monmouth/Ocean C&I lending team.

Ms. Dudick is based in the bank's Iselin, New Jersey office and is responsible for managing a team of relationship managers and lending specialists who work with small- to mid-sized companies in Monmouth and Ocean Counties to grow the bank's commercial loan portfolio by offering a variety of deposit, treasury management, and lending solutions. In addition, she will be actively involved with coaching and supporting her team to help structure new and existing commercial loans, meeting with customers, reviewing term sheets, and supporting loan approvals.

“I am pleased to have Jessica as member of our C&I leadership team. Since joining the bank in 2021, she has consistently demonstrated strong leadership, sound credit judgement, and a deep commitment to both our customers and team members,” said Mark Gueci, Senior Vice President, Regional Director.“Jessica will continue to support our efforts to grow deposits and our loan portfolio, while strengthening our presence in the Monmouth/Ocean market,” added Gueci.

Ms. Dudick has more than 20 years' experience in commercial lending, new business development, and relationship management. Prior to her promotion, she was a Relationship Manager, supporting the needs of businesses in Central New Jersey. Ms. Dudick is active in the community and serves as a member of the Eastern Monmouth Area Chamber of Commerce.

About Provident Bank

Founded in Jersey City in 1839, Provident Bank is the oldest community-focused financial institution based in New Jersey and is the wholly owned subsidiary of Provident Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE: PFS). With assets of $25.20 billion as of March 31, 2026, Provident Bank offers a wide range of customized financial solutions for businesses and consumers with an exceptional customer experience delivered through its convenient network of more than 140 branches across New Jersey and parts of New York and Pennsylvania, via mobile and online banking, and from its customer contact center. The bank also provides fiduciary and wealth management services through its wholly owned subsidiary, Beacon Trust Company, and insurance services through its wholly owned subsidiary, Provident Protection Plus, Inc. To learn more about Provident Bank, go to or call our customer contact center at 800.448.7768.

Media Contact:

Keith Buscio, First Vice President, Director of Public Relations

(732) 590-9407

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