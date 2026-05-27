MENAFN - Newsfile Corp) Frontier Lithium Announces Participation in the 2026 Canadian Climate Investor Conference

May 27, 2026 8:00 AM EDT | Source: Canadian Climate Investor Conference

Sudbury, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - May 27, 2026) - Frontier Lithium (TSXV: FL) (OTCQB: LITOF), a pre-production mining company with a focus on becoming a strategic and integrated supplier to the growing North American electric vehicle and energy storage markets, announced today that it will be presenting at the 2026 Canadian Climate Investor Conference (CCIC), taking place on Tuesday, June 09, 2026 at the TMX Market Centre, 120 Adelaide St. W Toronto, Ontario.

For a complete agenda of the conference and to register, see the conference website here: .

About Frontier Lithium

Frontier Lithium is advancing the PAK Lithium Project, a fully integrated development in Ontario's Great Lakes region anchored by a high-grade, large-scale resource. In partnership with Mitsubishi Corporation, the project includes a mine and mill near Red Lake and a downstream conversion facility in Thunder Bay, supporting the development of a domestic lithium supply chain.

About the Canadian Climate Investor Conference

The Canadian Climate Investor Conference (CCIC), hosted by Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX) and TSX Venture Exchange (TSXV), brings together growth-oriented clean technology and renewable energy companies, and climate conscious investors, to share ideas and discover ways to accelerate the deployment of capital needed to build a more sustainable future for Canadians.

The conference showcases clean technology investments and is designed to help democratize the ability for investors to participate in growing the clean technology ecosystem.