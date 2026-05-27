MENAFN - Newsfile Corp) C-COM Develops Transportable LEO Tracking Terminal Compact iNetVu(R) flyaway antenna for continuous LEO and MEO satellite tracking.

May 27, 2026 8:00 AM EDT | Source: C-COM Satellite Systems Inc.

Ottawa, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - May 27, 2026) - C-COM Satellite Systems Inc., (TSXV: CMI) (OTCQB: CYSNF) ("C-COM" or "the Company"), a leading global provider of commercial grade mobile auto-deploying satellite antenna systems, announced today that it has developed a new series of transportable LEO/MEO Tracking Antenna systems.







iNetVu® FLY-101-LEO Tracker

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The new iNetVu ® FLY-101-LEO Tracker is a rugged, carbon-fiber based antenna system designed with heavy-duty precision gearing and robust servomotors, to ensure continuous reliable 24/7 tracking of LEO/MEO satellites.

The LEO Tracker fits into two transportable cases and can be assembled without any tools in less than 10 minutes. Using C-COM Satellite Systems Inc.'s one-button iNetVu® 7715 Controller, the system can automatically acquire and begin tracking LEO and MEO satellites at the push of a button.

The LEO/MEO Tracker antenna is available with multi-segment carbon-fibre reflectors in 60 cm, 80 cm, 1 m and 1.3 m sizes, and supports Ku-, Ka- and X-band frequencies.

"The FLY-101-LEO Tracker joins the world-renowned iNetVu® Mobile family of transportable and mobility products manufactured by C-COM Satellite Systems Inc. We expect this new series of products to create additional opportunities in emerging LEO and MEO markets, including Earth observation, store-and-forward applications, military reconnaissance, IoT tracking, firefighting, cellular backhaul and emergency services," said Dr. Leslie Klein, President and CEO of C-COM Satellite Systems Inc.

C-COM expects that the LEO Tracker will be available for sale before the end of August.

About C-COM Satellite Systems Inc.

C-COM Satellite Systems Inc. is a pioneer and a leading global designer, developer, and manufacturer of transportable and mobile satellite-based antenna systems. The Company has developed proprietary, auto-acquisition controller technology for rapid antenna pointing to a satellite with just the press of a button, enabling Broadband Internet via Satellite across a wide range of market applications worldwide, including regions unserved or underserved by terrestrial access technologies.

C-COM has sold more than 11,000 antenna systems, in over 100 countries, through a dedicated dealer network that provides service to a wide range of vertical markets such as Oil and Gas Exploration, Military Communications, Disaster Management, SNG, Emergency Communications, Cellular Backhaul, Telemedicine, Mobile Education, Government Services, Mobile Banking, and others. The Company's iNetVu® brand is synonymous with high quality, reliability, and cost-effectiveness.

C-COM is in the final stages of satellite testing and manufacturing of a potentially revolutionary Ka-band, electronically steerable, modular, conformal, flat panel phased array antenna. C-COM has developed this unique multi-orbit antenna with the intent of providing low-cost, high-throughput mobility applications over satellite for land, airborne and maritime verticals over LEO, MEO and GEO satellite constellations.

Another significant project underway at C-COM is the development of an 8-Channel Ka-band Analog Beamforming Integrated Circuit (BFIC), which is progressing well and is now in the final stages of testing. These BFICs will be used in the manufacturing of all our ESA antennas with the intent to significantly reduce their costs and improve their performance. They will also be made available to integrators and others developing Ka-band satcom solutions.

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iNetVu® is a registered trademark of C-COM Satellite Systems Inc.

The Company is publicly traded on the Canadian Venture Exchange (TSXV: CMI) and on the US OTC Exchange (OTCQB: CYSNF).

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Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains forward-looking statements. These statements relate to future events or future performance and reflect management's current expectations and assumptions. Statements about C-COM's expectations for future results, its intention to continue testing and launch the Ka-band flat panel multi-orbit antennas and our 8-channel beamformer integrated circuit, the expectation that the new series of products described will create additional opportunities in emerging LEO and MEO markets and the expected timing of availability of the LEO Tracker all contain forward-looking information. Several factors could cause actual events, performance or results to differ materially from the events, performance and results discussed in the forward-looking statements. Product testing may be delayed, may not have positive results or may result in necessary changes to the product design. Product development and launch may be postponed, delayed or, in the worst case, cancelled for many reasons outside C-COM's control, anticipated benefits of the new technology may not be realized, new products and services may not be released or, if released may not gain market acceptance and factors outside of C-COM's control may cause it to focus of its efforts and investments differently than described above. Fulfilment of orders could all be delayed for a number of reasons, some of which are outside of the Company's control, including but not limited to the customer's perceived needs and the continuing financial viability of the customer, which would result in anticipated revenues from such orders being delayed or in the most serious cases eliminated. Any of those events and others could influence future performance and C-COM Satellite Systems Inc.'s ability to achieve the results mentioned above. These forward-looking statements are made as of the date hereof and C-COM Satellite Systems Inc. does not assume any obligation to update or revise them to reflect new events or circumstances. Readers are directed to the risk factors associated with the business of C-COM Satellite Systems in the company's most recent MD&A available at