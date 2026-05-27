Russian Drone Hits Shopping Center In Odesa, Four Injured
“The enemy deliberately attacked civilian infrastructure in our region with strike drones. At the moment, four people are known to have been injured,” the regional chief said.
Kiper added that the drone impact damaged residential buildings, a branch of Nova Poshta, and a grocery store. Several private cars caught fire as a result.Read also: Russian strike on farm in Chernihiv region kills one person, injures another
As reported by Ukrinform, on May 25, one person was killed and four others were injured in a Russian strike on Odesa.
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