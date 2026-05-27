Remofirst Goes All-In On AI, Becoming The First Major AI-Native Employer Of Record And Launches Remoai

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) After a year-long company-wide rebuild, RemoFirst debuts RemoAI - a new conversational AI platform and a growing suite of intelligent agents that put expert global-employment guidance to work instantly, across the entire hiring and HR lifecycle

SAN FRANCISCO, May 27, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- RemoFirst, the global Employer of Record platform helping companies affordably hire, manage, and pay employees in 185+ countries, today announced its transformation into the first major AI-native global employment platform - and unveiled RemoAI, a conversational AI experience and expanding family of agents built to make global hiring radically faster, smarter, and leaner.

This isn't a feature bolt-on. Over the past year, RemoFirst has rebuilt itself from the inside out around AI - reengineering how compliance, hiring, payroll, onboarding, and customer support actually work. Today, every part of the company runs on intelligence: AI surfaces the work that needs doing, drafts the documents, flags payroll inconsistencies and the compliance risks, and answers the hard questions in seconds - while RemoFirst's human experts stay firmly in control of the calls that matter.

Unlike general-purpose AI tools, RemoAI is built on RemoFirst's proprietary global employment data, including compliance rules, onboarding patterns, payroll workflows, customer support history, and country-specific employment knowledge across 185+ markets.

Global hiring has always been brutally complex. Every market has its own labor law, payroll rules, and HR obligations, and navigating them has traditionally meant time, specialist expertise, and endless back-and-forth between HR teams and their EOR provider. RemoAI collapses that.

“International employment looks simple on the surface, but behind the scenes it's incredibly complex,”

said Nurasyl Serik, CEO of RemoFirst.“We spent the last year asking a hard question: what would this company look like if we built it AI-native from the ground up? So we did it. We've embedded AI across the entire employment lifecycle - not to replace our experts, but to put their knowledge to work instantly, at every single step. AI makes the process smarter; our people make it trustworthy. That combination is the whole point.”

Introducing RemoAI

RemoAI is the central AI layer inside the RemoFirst platform. It is designed to house a growing suite of AI agents that help customers get answers, surface insights, and complete tasks without leaving the platform.

At launch, RemoAI includes two core agents: Global Recruiter Agent and Task Manager Agent, with additional agents rolling out later this quarter.

Global Recruiter Agent

The Global Recruiter Agent helps companies make smarter global hiring decisions before they commit to a country, role, or employment structure. It gives teams AI-powered guidance on where to hire, what to pay, and what compliance considerations to review.

Key capabilities include:



Country Employment Compliance AI: Explains labor law, tax obligations, mandatory benefits, and local employment requirements when a country is selected.

Salary Benchmark AI: Helps companies understand competitive compensation levels across markets.

Country Talent Density AI: Gives customers insight into where relevant talent is available globally.

Purchasing Power Comparison AI: Helps teams understand the real-world value of compensation across countries. Cost Calculator AI: Estimates the total cost of employment before a contract is signed.



Task Manager Agent

The Task Manager Agent helps HR teams stay ahead of day-to-day responsibilities by surfacing the actions that need attention across the platform.

It highlights pending tasks such as expenses, timesheets, time-off requests, grouped by category with urgency and deadline cues. Customers can review details, approve or reject requests, and open supporting documents directly from the dashboard.

The goal is to reduce manual searching, eliminate unnecessary back-and-forth, and help HR teams act faster.

Coming Soon

RemoAI is built to grow. An Analyst agent, bringing on-demand reporting and workforce insights directly into the platform, is in active development, with more agents to follow this quarter. Also in development is the AI Job Description Generator, which creates compliant, editable job description drafts based on the selected role, with built-in validation to flag prohibited or non-compliant language.

RemoHire (AI Talent Partner)

Finding the right person in the right market shouldn't require an external recruiter. RemoHire brings sourcing, screening, and candidate evaluation directly into the platform - all powered with AI, and ATS integration to export candidates straight into existing hiring workflows.

“Ten years ago, going global meant setting up entities, hiring lawyers, and waiting months. Five years ago, EOR made it faster. Today, AI makes it intelligent - and we're not just keeping up with that shift, we're leading it,”

added Serik.“The businesses that win the next decade won't be the ones with the most headcount or the biggest budgets. They'll be the ones who figured out how to move faster, hire smarter, and operate leaner across borders. AI-native infrastructure is how you do that - and that's exactly what we've built.”

AI-Powered, Human-Backed

RemoFirst's bet isn't that AI replaces expert judgment - it's that AI puts that judgment to work at scale. Every RemoAI agent draws on RemoFirst's proprietary knowledge base of compliance rules, onboarding workflows, support history, and payroll data across 185+ countries to deliver guidance that is fast, contextual, and grounded in real employment expertise.

The result is a platform where AI handles the complexity and humans own the hard calls. Every question the AI can't confidently answer is routed to a dedicated Customer Success Manager with full context already attached. This is what an EOR built to be trusted looks like.

Availability

RemoAI is rolling out to customers now, beginning with an early access period to ensure the best possible experience. The Global Recruiter and Task Manager agents are available in early access today, with the Analyst agent and additional capabilities to follow later this quarter. RemoHire is currently in beta, with full availability expected this year.

About RemoFirst

RemoFirst is an AI-native global Employer of Record platform built for affordability and scale. Trusted by startups, SMBs, and global enterprises, RemoFirst enables companies to compliantly employ talent in 185+ countries, starting at just $199 per employee per month. With a lean operating model, a proprietary partner network, and an AI-first approach to everything it does, RemoFirst makes global employment accessible, scalable, and cost-efficient. To learn more, visit .

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