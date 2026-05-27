Graniteshares Expands Autocallable Etfs Lineup Focused On AI And Crypto Equities

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) SCA and MRA join GraniteShares' growing autocallable ETF platform, bringing structured income strategies to two of the market's most volatile high-conviction stocks New York, NY, May 27, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GraniteShares today announced the launch of the GraniteShares Autocallable SMCI ETF (Ticker: SCA ) and GraniteShares Autocallable MARA ETF (Ticker: MRA ), expanding the firm's growing suite of single-stock autocallable ETFs. SCA and MRA are the latest additions to GraniteShares' growing single-stock autocallable ETF suite, which launched in February 2026 with the GraniteShares Autocallable Tesla ETF (TLA) and the GraniteShares Autocallable NVIDIA ETF (ANV), the first-ever single-stock autocallable ETFs listed on U.S. exchanges. The suite has since expanded to include autocallable ETFs linked to Strategy Inc. (MSR), Coinbase Global (ATC), Palantir Technologies (PLA), and Robinhood Markets (AHD). SCA and MRA extend the platform to cover two of the market's most actively tracked, high-volatility names: Super Micro Computer and MARA Holdings. Why Super Micro Computer and MARA Holdings? Super Micro Computer (SMCI) is a central player in the AI infrastructure buildout, supplying liquid-cooled, rack-scale servers powered by NVIDIA Blackwell GPUs to hyperscale data center operators globally. The company reported net sales of $10.2 billion in Q3 FY26, representing 123% year-over-year (YoY) growth, and has entered into a reported $20 billion multi-year partnership for sovereign AI campuses. SMCI's stock is one of the highest-beta names in the AI hardware complex, regularly recording intraday moves exceeding 10% around earnings, auditor updates, and GPU platform cycles. MARA Holdings (MARA) is one of the largest publicly traded bitcoin miners in the United States and a widely used equity proxy for bitcoin price exposure. In Q1 2026 (ended March 31, 2026), MARA reported revenue of $174.6 million, mined 2,247 BTC, and expanded its energized hashrate 33% YoY to 72.2 EH/s. The company held 35,303 BTC on its balance sheet at quarter-end, valued at approximately $2.4 billion at prevailing prices, and is actively diversifying into AI compute and digital infrastructure. MARA's stock is sensitive to bitcoin price movements, network mining difficulty, and energy costs, producing an implied volatility profile that is among the most pronounced in the listed equity universe. For autocallable structures, that elevated volatility translates directly into higher potential coupon levels within the instrument portfolio held by MRA. “We built the autocallable ETF suite around one core principle: bring structured income strategies with a portfolio of autocallables to all investors through an ETF. Super Micro and MARA are exactly the kind of names where that matters most. They carry high conviction among investors but also significant volatility, which is precisely what makes autocallable structures relevant. SCA and MRA give investors a disciplined, portfolio-based way to generate potential income from that volatility without the complexity or illiquidity of traditional structured notes.”

- Will Rhind, Founder and CEO, GraniteShares Key Features

Part of GraniteShares' established autocallable ETF platform: SCA and MRA are the seventh and eighth funds in GraniteShares' growing single-stock autocallable ETF suite, which launched in February 2026.

Portfolio-based approach to autocallable income: Each fund holds multiple autocallable instruments with varied barrier levels, designed to reduce reliance on any single barrier outcome.

Potential monthly income: Distributions are targeted monthly, subject to observation outcomes and market conditions. Income is not guaranteed.

Exchange-listed with daily liquidity: Both ETFs trade on Nasdaq under a standard brokerage account with continuous intraday pricing. Active portfolio management: As positions autocall or approach maturity, the portfolio is actively rebalanced to maintain ongoing income participation.

Fund Details

Fund Name Ticker Reference Stock GraniteShares Autocallable MARA ETF MRA MARA Holdings, Inc. (MARA) GraniteShares Autocallable SMCI ETF SCA Super Micro Computer, Inc. (SMCI)



About GraniteShares

GraniteShares is a global investment firm dedicated to creating and managing ETFs. Founded in 2016 by William“Will” Rhind and headquartered in New York City, GraniteShares provides products across U.S., U.K., German, French, and Italian exchanges. The firm offers a range of leveraged, income-oriented, and thematic ETFs, including its YieldBOOSTTM platform, Autocallable ETFs and single-stock leveraged ETF lineup.

GraniteShares is a market leader in leveraged single-stock ETFs and has $13.47 billion in assets under management as of May 22, 2026.

For more information, visit graniteshares.

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Risk Factors and Important Information

This material must be preceded or accompanied by a Prospectus. Carefully consider the Fund's investment objectives, risks, charges, and expenses before investing. Please read the prospectus carefully before investing.

An investment in the Fund involves risk, including the possible loss of principal. There is no guarantee that the Fund will achieve its investment objective or make any distributions. There is no assurance that the Fund's investment strategy will be successful, and investors may lose some or all of their investment.

The Fund is an actively managed exchange-traded fund (“ETF”) that seeks to generate income by providing exposure to autocallable-linked derivatives tied to a single underlying stock. The Fund does not invest directly in the underlying stock, and investors will not receive dividends or other distributions from that stock. Autocallables are complex financial instruments that combine derivative features and may be difficult to understand. Investors who do not fully understand how these instruments work or who are unable to actively monitor their investments should not invest in the Fund.

Autocallables are structured products that may pay periodic income, referred to as a coupon, if certain conditions are met. These payments are not guaranteed and depend on the performance of the underlying stock. The Weighted Average Coupon refers to the average expected coupon across the Fund's autocallable positions based on their relative size, but it is not a guaranteed yield and may change over time. The Coupon Barrier is the predefined level of the underlying stock that must be met for a coupon to be paid on an observation date; if the underlying stock falls below this level, no coupon will be paid for that period. The Autocallable Barrier is the level at which the instrument may be automatically redeemed prior to maturity if the underlying stock reaches or exceeds that level on an observation date, resulting in the return of principal and termination of future coupon payments. The Maturity Barrier is the level observed at maturity that determines downside protection; if the underlying stock is below this level, investors may be exposed to the full negative performance of the underlying stock and could lose a significant portion or all of their investment.

The Fund's returns are linked to the performance of autocallable derivatives and are therefore subject to Autocallable Structure Risk, which refers to the possibility that coupon payments may not be made, that instruments may be redeemed early, or that investors may be exposed to full downside losses depending on market conditions and the path of the underlying stock's performance. The Fund is also subject to Derivatives Risk, which refers to the risks associated with investing in financial instruments such as swaps and options, including increased volatility, imperfect correlation with the underlying asset, counterparty risk, liquidity risk, and the potential for losses greater than the initial investment.

Because the Fund's performance is tied to a single underlying stock, it is subject to Single Issuer Risk, which refers to the increased sensitivity to company-specific events that may result in higher volatility compared to diversified investments. The Fund may also be subject to Concentration Risk, which refers to the risk of focusing investments in a particular industry or sector, making the Fund more vulnerable to sector-specific developments. In addition, the Fund is classified as non-diversified and is subject to Non-Diversification Risk, which refers to the risk that the Fund may invest a larger portion of its assets in fewer instruments, increasing the impact of any single investment on overall performance.

As an exchange-traded fund, the Fund is subject to ETF Risks, which include the risk that shares may trade at a premium or discount to net asset value (NAV), that liquidity may depend on market makers and authorized participants, and that trading costs such as bid-ask spreads may reduce returns. In certain market conditions, trading in Fund shares may be halted or become less efficient.

The Fund seeks to provide income; however, distributions are not guaranteed and may vary significantly from period to period. The Fund is subject to Distribution Risk, which refers to the possibility that the Fund may not make distributions or that distributions may include return of capital, thereby reducing the Fund's NAV over time. The Fund is also subject to NAV Erosion Risk, which refers to the decline in the Fund's net asset value as a result of repeated distributions.

While autocallables may provide limited downside protection under certain conditions, if the underlying stock declines below the Maturity Barrier, the Fund may be exposed to losses comparable to a direct investment in the stock. Market volatility and adverse conditions may significantly impact the Fund's ability to generate income or preserve capital.

The Fund is distributed by ALPS Distributors, Inc. GraniteShares is not affiliated with ALPS Distributors, Inc. ©2026 GraniteShares Inc. All rights reserved.