PM Modi To Chair NDA Chief Ministers' Council Meeting On June 10

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, May 27 (IANS) The National Democratic Alliance (NDA) will hold a meeting of its Chief Ministers' Council in the national capital on June 10 under the chairmanship of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, marking 12 years of the BJP-led government at the Centre.

The meeting is expected to bring together Chief Ministers and Deputy Chief Ministers from NDA-ruled states. Senior leaders of the Bharatiya Janata Party and alliance partners are also likely to attend the gathering.

Sources said the meeting will focus on reviewing the achievements of the Modi government over the past 12 years and deliberating on ways to further strengthen public outreach around the Centre's welfare and development agenda.

Discussions are also expected to centre on taking key welfare initiatives of the Modi government to the grassroots and ensuring that beneficiaries across states are made aware of flagship programmes launched by the Centre.

According to sources, leaders are likely to deliberate on major governance priorities for the coming months, including welfare delivery, infrastructure development, employment generation and the effective implementation of flagship schemes.

The council meeting is also expected to review coordination between the Centre and NDA-governed states, with emphasis on ensuring smoother execution of development programmes and sharing governance strategies across states.

Apart from governance and welfare issues, the meeting may also touch upon the political roadmap ahead of Assembly elections scheduled in several states in the coming months.

The proposed gathering is being seen as a significant organisational exercise for the ruling alliance, aimed at strengthening coordination among NDA partners and reinforcing the government's development narrative under Prime Minister Modi's leadership.

The June 10 meeting comes at a time when the BJP and its allies have been highlighting the Centre's policy initiatives and governance record as the Modi government completes 12 years in office.