HNL Lab Medicine Receives Accreditation From The College Of American Pathologists

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) ALLENTOWN, Pa., May 27, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- HNL Lab Medicine has been awarded accreditation by the Accreditation Committee of the College of American Pathologists (CAP) following a recent on-site inspection conducted by CAP inspectors. The inspection team included practicing pathology and laboratory medicine professionals.

Recognized worldwide for its rigorous standards, CAP accreditation helps laboratories maintain excellence in quality, safety, and patient care. HNL Lab Medicine's laboratories are among more than 8,000 CAP-accredited facilities worldwide.

The following laboratories received CAP accreditation during the most recent inspection:

ACL-Cedar Crest, ACL-Schuylkill, ACL-Muhlenberg, ACL-17th Street, ACL-Hazleton, ACL-Pocono, ACL-Tilghman Street, ACL-2310 Highland, ACL-1503 N. Cedar Crest, ACL-Hecktown Oaks, ACL-Carbon, ACL-Dickson City, ACL-Macungie, ACL-Gilbertsville, HNL Genomics, and HNL Lab Medicine Core Lab.

“At HNL Lab Medicine, we understand that every specimen represents a patient who is counting on accurate and timely answers,” said Dr. Jordan Olson, Chief Medical Officer at HNL Lab Medicine.“Receiving CAP accreditation reflects the commitment and expertise of our laboratory professionals and reinforces our mission to provide the highest level of quality care to the patients and healthcare providers we serve.”

During the accreditation process, CAP inspectors evaluate laboratory records, quality control procedures, staff qualifications, equipment, facilities, safety programs, and overall management practices to ensure laboratories meet the highest standards in pathology and laboratory medicine.

This accreditation further demonstrates HNL Lab Medicine's ongoing commitment to delivering accurate, reliable laboratory testing and exceptional patient care throughout the region.

About HNL Lab Medicine

Operating for over 28 years, HNL Lab Medicine is a leading multi-regional, full-service medical laboratory providing testing and related services to physician offices, hospitals, long-term care facilities, employers, and industrial accounts throughout Pennsylvania. HNL Lab Medicine has more than 50 patient service centers in Pennsylvania and has 31 acute care laboratories within our partners' hospital sites. The HNL Lab Medicine team consists of over 2,022 employees, including over 109 industry-leading pathologists and scientific directors. Our multidisciplinary team of experts is focused on providing expert medical and technical diagnostic guidance so that patients may get diagnosed and treated faster. Learn more at HNL and follow us on Facebook, TikTok, Vimeo and LinkedIn.

Media Contact:

Leanne Anderson

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