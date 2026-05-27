Dr. Coffee Formally Partners With Mixue Bingcheng To Deliver Standardized Smart Coffee Solutions At Scale

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) SUZHOU, China, May 27, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Dr. Coffee, a developer of commercial coffee machine technology, has announced a strategic partnership with the global beverage chain Mixue Bingcheng. Under the agreement, Dr. Coffee will serve as an equipment supplier and technical partner, integrating its smart brewing systems into Mixue Bingcheng's store network.

Zugen Ni, Chairman of LEK Electric and Dr. Coffee; Yanfei Wang, General Manager of Dr. Coffee; and Junwei Ma, CEO of Mixue Bingcheng China, attended the signing ceremony. The collaboration combines Dr. Coffee's manufacturing and commercial equipment capabilities with Mixue Bingcheng's retail footprint to scale premium ground coffee to a broader mass market.

The partnership aligns with the corporate missions of both companies. Mixue Bingcheng remains focused on making high-quality beverages accessible globally, while Dr. Coffee continues to develop smart technology standards for commercial coffee equipment.

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