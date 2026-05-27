India's Health Spend Triples, Out-Of-Pocket Costs Drop: NHA Report

In a landmark assessment of the nation's healthcare landscape, the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare has released the National Health Accounts (NHA) Estimates for 2022-23. The report revealed a transformative decade for India's public health sector, marked by a nearly threefold increase in government spending and a significant reduction in the financial burden placed on households, and a marked decline in out-of-pocket expenditure borne by households.

Threefold Increase in Government Health Spending

The report, prepared by the National Health Accounts Technical Secretariat (NHATS) under the National Health Systems Resource Centre, marks the tenth edition of health expenditure estimates based on the System of Health Accounts (2011) framework. It reflects a sustained increase in public investment in the healthcare sector since 2013-14.

According to the findings, Government Health Expenditure (GHE) has increased nearly threefold -- from Rs 1.30 lakh crore in 2013-14 to Rs 3.85 lakh crore in 2022-23. In proportional terms, GHE as a share of Gross Domestic Product (GDP) rose from 1.15 per cent in 2013-14 to 1.43 per cent in 2022-23. Using the revised GDP series with base year 2022-23, the share stands slightly higher at 1.48 per cent.

The report further notes that GHE as a share of General Government Expenditure (GGE) increased from 3.78 per cent to 4.89 per cent during the same period, indicating greater prioritisation of health in public spending. On a per capita basis, government health expenditure rose nearly 2.7 times -- from Rs 1,042 to Rs 2,786 between 2013-14 and 2022-23.

Out-of-Pocket Expenditure Declines Sharply

A key highlight of the report is the decline in Out-of-Pocket Expenditure (OOPE) as a share of Total Health Expenditure (THE), which fell from 64.2 per cent in 2013-14 to 43.4 per cent in 2022-23. The ministry attributed this reduction to sustained public health initiatives and expanded financial protection measures aimed at improving access and affordability of healthcare services.

The share of GHE in Total Health Expenditure increased significantly from 28.6 per cent to 43.7 per cent over the decade, reflecting a structural shift towards higher public financing in the health sector. The report noted that this trend is aligned with ongoing efforts towards Universal Health Coverage and a more equitable healthcare system.

Role of Pandemic and Social Security Schemes

It also highlighted that during the COVID-19 pandemic, government health expenditure saw a sharp increase, reaching 1.84 per cent of GDP in 2021-22, driven by emergency response measures including the Emergency COVID Response Package (ECRP-I & II) and the nationwide vaccination drive.

Social Security Expenditure (SSE) on health also rose from 6 per cent of Total Health Expenditure in 2013-14 to 9.9 per cent in 2022-23. This category includes government-funded insurance schemes, reimbursements to government employees, and social health protection programmes.

Additionally, the share of private health insurance in Total Health Expenditure increased from 3.4 per cent to 9.2 per cent over the same period, indicating greater awareness of health insurance and improved purchasing capacity among the population.

The Ministry of Health and Family Welfare stated that the overall trends underscore a consistent strengthening of India's public healthcare financing system over the last decade, particularly with accelerated progress during and after the COVID-19 period. (ANI)

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Asianet Newsable English staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)