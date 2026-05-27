Leonabio To Participate In Upcoming Medical And Industry Meetings In June
Details are as follows:
5 th Annual ALS Drug Development Summit
Oral Presentation Title: Advancing ATH-1105 in ALS: Strategic Trial Design, Biomarker Integration & Adaptive Methodologies
Session Title: Redefining Biomarkers and Trial Design to Accelerate Neurodegenerative Disease Therapies
Presenter: Javier San Martin, M.D., Chief Medical Officer, LeonaBio
Presentation Date and Time: Wednesday, June 3, 2026, at 2:50 p.m. ET
Location: The Colonnade Hotel, Boston, MA
BIO International Convention
Panel Presentation Title: The Future of Oncology Trials: Aligning Science, Regulation, and Investment in Overall Survival
Presenter: David Portman, M.D., Chief Executive Officer, Sermonix; Oncology Consultant, LeonaBio
Panel Date and Time: Wednesday, June 24, 2026, at 11:00 a.m. PT
Location: Room 32AB, San Diego Convention Center, San Diego, CA
About LeonaBio
LeonaBio, headquartered in the Seattle, Washington area, is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company dedicated to the development of novel therapeutics for diseases with high unmet medical needs, including treatment-resistant metastatic breast cancer and amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS), with the goal of improving patients' lives. Our lead drug candidates, lasofoxifene and ATH-1105, are novel, small molecule therapies with the potential to address devastating diseases where current treatment options are limited or ineffective. With a strong commitment to scientific excellence and patient-centered innovation, we are dedicated to developing meaningful new therapies for those who need them most.
For more information, visit .
Investor & Media Contact:
Julie Rathbun
LeonaBio
...
206-769-9219
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