Caladan Launches API Liquidity: Institutional Access To Aggregated Digital Asset Liquidity Across 100+ Tokens

MENAFN - eTrendy Stock)Institutional counterparties can now access executable streaming prices and RFQ liquidity for spot and perpetuals on 100+ digital assets through the, launched today by Caladan, the largest Asia-headquartered market maker for digital assets.

Built on nearly a decade of active trading, Caladan continuously aggregates pricing and depth from 20+ on-chain protocols, 47+ centralised exchange integrations, and bilateral relationships. The result is a single pricing feed that delivers tighter spreads, higher fill rates, and full depth on long-tail tokens.

“Fragmentation is the defining liquidity challenge in digital assets today. A single exchange, a single counterparty, or a single OTC desk will always have an incomplete view of price and depth. We have spent nine years building the infrastructure to see the whole market simultaneously, and API Liquidity makes that infrastructure available to institutional participants through a single API connection.” – John Gu, CEO, Caladan

Why aggregation produces better pricing

Digital asset liquidity is highly fragmented across centralised exchanges, decentralised protocols, regional venues, bilateral broker-dealers, and OTC desks. Caladan's sourcing model is the commercial differentiator. The firm facilitates over $170 billion in annual trading volume across more than 100 assets, which means its pricing engine is continuously calibrated against a wider range of market signals. The more heterogeneous the sourcing - on-chain, off-chain, bilateral, and platform-routed simultaneously - the tighter the spread and the deeper the available size at any given price point.

The broadest token coverage of any market maker

API Liquidity provides access to the top 100 tokens - the widest token coverage available from any market maker globally. Coverage spans spot and perpetuals.

For institutional participants managing diversified digital asset portfolios or building crypto-embedded products, this breadth eliminates the need to maintain multiple liquidity provider relationships to cover the full token universe.

Flexible connectivity and settlement

API Liquidity is designed for immediate integration with minimal development overhead. Counterparties can connect through the channel that fits their existing workflow:

Direct API: Native FIX connectivity (4.2, 4.4, 5.0) for firms that prefer a direct bilateral connection Platform partners: Desks already connected to Talos, Finery Markets, or CrossX can access Caladan liquidity with no additional integration work

Settlement is handled through institutional partners, with options for fiat and stablecoins:

Hidden Road and BitGo Go Network for custodial settlement Customers Bank CUBIX for fiat settlement in USD USDT and USDC settlement available directly

Competitive credit and margin terms are available for qualifying counterparties. Fiat currency pairs including EUR and JPY are in development, with additional currencies in the pipeline.

About Caladan

Caladan is Asia's largest digital asset market maker, headquartered in Singapore with teams across seven global offices. Since 2017, Caladan has facilitated over $170 billion in annual trading volume, operating across 65+ exchanges worldwide. The firm provides market-making, OTC trading, DeFi expertise, and investments to institutional participants globally.