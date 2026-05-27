Walrus Pump Unveils Its Pump Technology Lineup, Making Its Entry Into The AI Server Cooling Market At 2026 Computex

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Impressive track record, strategically positioned in AI Cooling Infrastructure

TAIPEI, Taiwan, May 27, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As demand for high-performance computing (HPC) and AI applications continues to grow rapidly, Taiwan's industrial cooling Industry is becoming critical in the AI Era, in which requirements for thermal and liquid cooling systems, in terms of stability, power efficiency, and space integration, are becoming increasingly stringent. A Taiwan-based leading professional brand providing comprehensive pump solutions, Walrus Pump (6982), will participate in Computex 2026 from June 2–5, showcasing its technical capabilities in the liquid cooling solutions.

Taiwan possesses the world's most complete ICT supply chain, spanning semiconductors, servers, and liquid cooling technology, and has become a critical pillar in the global development of AI data centres. With professional fluid control technology at its core, Walrus Pump continuously enhances its system integration capabilities and R&D capacity, accelerating the advancement of pump applications in the AI era.

A critical enabler of stable operation, showcasing the brand's technical strength.

Servers and data centres operate under high load for extended periods, placing extremely demanding requirements on the quality and reliability of pumps within liquid cooling systems. In this regard, Walrus Pump has successfully established itself in this industry supply chain, building a proven track record of collaboration with major international manufacturers as well as leading module and system integrators, making it a key enabler of stable server operation. Walrus Pump aims to deepen collaborative relationships within the industry to jointly capture the emerging business opportunities of the next-generation AI era.

Walrus Pump's cumulative consolidated revenue for 2025 reached NT$1.618 billion, with gross profit of NT$390 million. In Q1 2026, cumulative consolidated revenue hit a record high of NT$483 million, reflecting continued overall operating growth.

High efficiency and energy savings, comprehensively meeting the thermal management needs of liquid cooling circulation system.

Walrus Pump offers modular customisation services, assisting clients with space optimisation and system integration, delivering industry-leading performance in both energy efficiency and performance. Across different data centre architectures, Walrus Pump's full product range meets the thermal management needs of in-Row CDU, in-Rack CDU, and Immersion Cooling systems, and could in the future be extended into Microchannel Lid thermal technology end applications. Highlights of this year's exhibition:

Incorporating Japan's exclusive IE5 ultra-thin motor technology, the overall dimensions are reduced by 50%. Optimised for in-Row CDU architectures, it features patented leak detection with real-time sensor monitoring.In a standard 4U rack configuration, performance is 20% higher compared to competitors in the same class, tailor-made for in-Rack CDU applications.Designed for immersion cooling systems, featuring a patented drain back tank design to prevent coolant leakage and environmental contamination. Made from high-performance composite materials offering corrosion resistance and lightweight advantages, while reducing carbon emissions.

Through this exhibition, Walrus Pump showcases its new products, connects with potential liquid cooling thermal management manufacturers to capture end-client order growth, demonstrates its position as the first-choice domestic brand for liquid cooling pump solutions, and leverages this platform to enhance operational capacity and profitability.

Building 'Comprehensive Pump Solutions', stepping onto the global stage.

From building and facility systems to AI data centre liquid cooling, and from wastewater discharge to high-efficiency circulation systems, Walrus Pump demonstrates its ambition to break into high-end applications, continuously responding to diverse market demands with innovative technology and reliable quality. The company's recently developed DC brushless motor (BLDC) technology is also set to launch, and with its strong application integration capabilities, Walrus Pump has firmly established itself as a key partner in the technology industry. Through its participation in Computex 2026, Walrus Pump looks forward to showcasing Taiwan's core industrial strength in pump technology and its value to the world.

Press Contact:

Walrus Pump Chang, Teng-Hsi (02)2768-0189