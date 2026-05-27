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Passmores Reports Surge In Timber Garage Orders As Cambridgeshire Homeowners Invest In Properties Amid Slowing Sales Market
(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Rochester, Kent – Passmores, the UK's oldest timber garage manufacturer, has reported a significant increase in orders from homeowners across Cambridgeshire, as a cooling property market in towns including Cambridge, Peterborough, Ely and Huntingdon encourages residents to enhance their existing homes rather than pursue relocation.
The Rochester-based manufacturer, which has been producing high-quality timber buildings since 1909, has seen notable growth in enquiries from Cambridgeshire homeowners seeking to add practical value and versatile space to their current properties during a period of subdued housing market activity. The company's range of timber garage kits - from single-bay designs to expansive 5-bay configurations - has proven particularly appealing to families looking to expand their living and storage options without the considerable expense and disruption of moving house.
With property transactions slowing across much of the county and buyers showing increased caution, Cambridgeshire residents are redirecting potential moving costs into home improvements that deliver tangible, lasting benefits. Passmores' timber garages offer a versatile solution: secure vehicle storage, workshop space for DIY and restoration projects, home offices, or dedicated hobby rooms - all achievable without the need to upsize or relocate.
Manufactured in Kent from ethically sourced timber from Northern Sweden, each garage kit is supplied with comprehensive instructions for straightforward assembly, offering customers the satisfaction and cost savings of a self-build project whilst maintaining the premium standards of the company's pre-built models.
Cambridgeshire customers are selecting timber garages for a wide range of purposes: establishing home offices that free up valuable indoor space, creating workshops for classic car restoration and woodworking projects, housing growing vehicle collections, and adding secure, weatherproof storage that enhances property appeal and value. The adaptability of Passmores' designs allows buyers to configure layouts to suit individual requirements, whether that's a traditional multi-bay garage or a hybrid configuration combining vehicle storage with functional workspace.
Sustainability remains central to Passmores' manufacturing philosophy. For every tree harvested, two are planted, ensuring a long-term commitment to responsible forestry - a principle that resonates strongly with environmentally minded Cambridgeshire homeowners.
Speaking on the regional trend, Stuart Slaughter, Managing Director of Passmores, said:
"We've witnessed a marked increase in interest from Cambridgeshire over recent months, particularly from homeowners in Cambridge, Peterborough, and surrounding towns who are choosing to invest in their current properties rather than navigate an uncertain housing market. Our timber garages represent a smart, cost-effective way to add genuine value and functionality to a home, whether through additional vehicle storage, a dedicated workshop, or adaptable space that evolves with family needs. As the UK's oldest timber garage manufacturer, we're proud to be supporting Cambridgeshire residents with buildings that blend over a century of British craftsmanship with practical, enduring quality."
About Passmores
Based in Rochester, Kent, Passmores has been manufacturing high-quality timber buildings for over a century. The company supplies the British market with garages, carriage houses, sports pavilions, and garden structures, all crafted using ethically sourced timber from Northern Sweden. With a strong commitment to sustainability, Passmores pledges to plant two trees for every one harvested, helping to combat deforestation and preserve the natural environment.
Founded in 1909, Passmores continues to combine traditional craftsmanship with modern innovation to provide customers across the UK with timber buildings that stand the test of time.
Web:
Email: [email protected]
Phone: 01634 290 033
The Rochester-based manufacturer, which has been producing high-quality timber buildings since 1909, has seen notable growth in enquiries from Cambridgeshire homeowners seeking to add practical value and versatile space to their current properties during a period of subdued housing market activity. The company's range of timber garage kits - from single-bay designs to expansive 5-bay configurations - has proven particularly appealing to families looking to expand their living and storage options without the considerable expense and disruption of moving house.
With property transactions slowing across much of the county and buyers showing increased caution, Cambridgeshire residents are redirecting potential moving costs into home improvements that deliver tangible, lasting benefits. Passmores' timber garages offer a versatile solution: secure vehicle storage, workshop space for DIY and restoration projects, home offices, or dedicated hobby rooms - all achievable without the need to upsize or relocate.
Manufactured in Kent from ethically sourced timber from Northern Sweden, each garage kit is supplied with comprehensive instructions for straightforward assembly, offering customers the satisfaction and cost savings of a self-build project whilst maintaining the premium standards of the company's pre-built models.
Cambridgeshire customers are selecting timber garages for a wide range of purposes: establishing home offices that free up valuable indoor space, creating workshops for classic car restoration and woodworking projects, housing growing vehicle collections, and adding secure, weatherproof storage that enhances property appeal and value. The adaptability of Passmores' designs allows buyers to configure layouts to suit individual requirements, whether that's a traditional multi-bay garage or a hybrid configuration combining vehicle storage with functional workspace.
Sustainability remains central to Passmores' manufacturing philosophy. For every tree harvested, two are planted, ensuring a long-term commitment to responsible forestry - a principle that resonates strongly with environmentally minded Cambridgeshire homeowners.
Speaking on the regional trend, Stuart Slaughter, Managing Director of Passmores, said:
"We've witnessed a marked increase in interest from Cambridgeshire over recent months, particularly from homeowners in Cambridge, Peterborough, and surrounding towns who are choosing to invest in their current properties rather than navigate an uncertain housing market. Our timber garages represent a smart, cost-effective way to add genuine value and functionality to a home, whether through additional vehicle storage, a dedicated workshop, or adaptable space that evolves with family needs. As the UK's oldest timber garage manufacturer, we're proud to be supporting Cambridgeshire residents with buildings that blend over a century of British craftsmanship with practical, enduring quality."
About Passmores
Based in Rochester, Kent, Passmores has been manufacturing high-quality timber buildings for over a century. The company supplies the British market with garages, carriage houses, sports pavilions, and garden structures, all crafted using ethically sourced timber from Northern Sweden. With a strong commitment to sustainability, Passmores pledges to plant two trees for every one harvested, helping to combat deforestation and preserve the natural environment.
Founded in 1909, Passmores continues to combine traditional craftsmanship with modern innovation to provide customers across the UK with timber buildings that stand the test of time.
Web:
Email: [email protected]
Phone: 01634 290 033
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