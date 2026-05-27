MENAFN - Newsfile Corp) Osiris One Metals Announces Director Resignation

May 27, 2026 5:29 AM EDT | Source: Osiris One Metals Ltd.

Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - May 27, 2026) - Osiris One Metals Ltd (TSXV: OSM) (FSE: JI8) (" Osiris " or the " Company ") announces the resignation of Bataa Tumur-Ochir, as a Director of the Company, effective immediately.

The Company wishes to thank Mr Tumur-Ochir for his numerous contributions during his tenure and wishes him the best in his future endeavours.

About Osiris One Metals Ltd.

Osiris One Metals Ltd. (TSXV: OSM) is building exposure to strategic and critical minerals as a precious and base metals explorer focused on constructing a portfolio of high-growth assets. The Company aims to acquire and develop projects with strong geological fundamentals, clear catalysts, and the potential to create significant value.