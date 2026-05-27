MENAFN - Newsfile Corp) Happy Belly Food Group Signs Multi-Year Exclusive National Partnership with Uber Eats Canada

May 27, 2026 6:00 AM EDT | Source: Happy Belly Food Group Inc.

Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - May 27, 2026) - Happy Belly Food Group Inc. (CSE: HBFG) (OTCQB: HBFGF) (" Happy Belly " or the " Company "), a leading consolidator of emerging restaurant brands, is pleased to announce that it has secured a multi-year, exclusive national agreement with Uber Eats, Uber Technologies (NYSE: UBER) food delivery platform, to support Happy Belly's growing portfolio of corporate and franchised restaurant locations across Canada.







Happy Belly 1

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This national partnership establishes Uber Eats as Happy Belly's exclusive third-party delivery marketplace partner and is designed to drive meaningful benefits for every franchisee and corporate location through improved service levels, streamlined support, and more competitive commercial terms.

Key benefits of the national agreement include:

Dedicated national account management and an elevated level of service, including coordinated onboarding, operational support, and escalation pathways across brands and regions Competitive national pricing intended to reduce delivery-related costs and push improved economics down to individual franchisees and corporate stores Consistency and simplification at scale, including standardized processes, consolidated support, and stronger system-wide visibility as the Company continues to grow

"Partnering with Uber Eats, a world-class delivery platform allows us to leverage national-account scale in a way that directly benefits our franchisees and corporate locations," said Sean Black, Chief Executive Officer of Happy Belly. "This agreement strengthens service levels through dedicated national account support, improves unit economics through competitive terms, and helps us execute with greater operational discipline as our footprint expands."

"National agreements are most powerful when they impact the P&L at the store level. By consolidating our delivery marketplace relationship under one exclusive partner, we can simplify execution, standardize support, and create a more predictable operating environment for our operators while driving tangible savings and improved service for the system."

This agreement builds on Happy Belly's track record of securing national partnerships with leading operators across food distribution and beverage, including its national distribution agreement with Sysco Corp (NYSE: SYY) and its exclusive supply agreement with Coca-Cola Canada Bottling Limited (NYSE: KO) as part of the Company's strategy to consolidate purchasing, strengthen vendor relationships, and improve profitability across the network.

" We are just getting started," added Sean Black.

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About Happy Belly Food Group

Happy Belly Food Group Inc. (CSE: HBFG) (OTCQB: HBFGF) ("Happy Belly" or the "Company") is a leader in acquiring and scaling emerging food brands. The Company's portfolio includes Heal Wellness, Rosie's Burgers, Yolks Breakfast, Via Cibo Italian Street Food, and others.







Happy Belly 2

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Sean Black

Co-founder, Chief Executive Officer