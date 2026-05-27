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SIAM Deliberates On Shaping New Talent For India's Rapidly Evolving Automotive Industry
(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) New Delhi, 26th May 2026: The Society of Indian Automobile Manufacturers (SIAM) organised the first edition of Automotive HR Youth Workshop 2026 in New Delhi, under the aegis of SIAM Human Capital Group, themed 'Driving the Future: Youth, Skills & the Next Era of Indian Automotive Workforce'. The workshop reimagined skills, careers, and resilience for the next generation of the Indian automotive industry by bringing together senior industry leaders, CHROs of automotive industry, emerging young HR and Cross-functional professionals, and academia to deliberate on shaping new talent for India's rapidly evolving mobility ecosystem.
The day-long workshop comprised a series of focused sessions, including a knowledge session on 'Future Skills & Best Practices', a growth session on 'How to Build Careers in Automotive', a panel discussion on 'Redesigning Automotive Careers for the Next Generation', and a special session on 'A Journey of Resilience and Leadership'. Each segment spotlighted the need for industry-academia collaboration, Gen‐Z readiness, and inclusive, high‐performance work cultures.
Dr. Natwar Kadel, Chairman, SIAM Human Capital Group & Vertical Head – People Strategy, Hyundai Motor India, said, "The young workforce is already shaping the industry as it navigates rapid change. Their ability to take decisions and keep moving forward defines this transition, where learning, unlearning, and relearning matter more than ever. The automotive sector needs this mindset now, as we work to build the next generation of leaders."
Ms. Madhuri Mehta, Co-Chairman, SIAM Human Capital Group & CHRO, Hero MotoCorp, said, "This is both the most exciting and the most challenging phase for the automotive industry, as the entire ecosystem undergoes a massive transformation. Auto plants today have evolved dramatically, and the focus must now shift towards preparing people for this new era of growth. Continuous reskilling and capability building will be critical to ensure the workforce evolves alongside the industry".
Mr. Prabhu Nagaraj, Vice Chairperson, ASDC & Co-Chair, SIAM Skilling Group and Operating Officer, Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India, said, "A skilled and future-ready workforce is essential in today's fast-changing landscape. The opportunity is clear, but it will only be realised if industry, academia, and policymakers come together to equip young talent with the right skills. That is how we make them truly employable for what lies ahead."
On this occasion, a special session on 'A Journey of Resilience and Leadership' was conducted by Mr. Mir Ranjan Negi, former Indian hockey player and the inspiration behind the film Chak De! India. He captivated the audience with his inspiring story of perseverance, teamwork, and transformative leadership. Drawing a parallel between the corporate life and sports, he said, "There is a strong similarity between a sportsperson and a corporate leader as both are driven by discipline, resilience, and the desire to bring pride to what they represent. When you stay fully committed to your goal, nothing can hold you back. There is no room for fear because those who lead from the front and stand strong in tough moments are the ones who truly rise."
Industry leaders from leading automotive companies also shared valuable insights on nurturing new talent and building future-ready workforce strategies for India's transforming mobility sector. The programme witnessed participation from leaders including, Mr. Saurav Kumar, Founder & CEO, Euler Motors; Mr. K Sudarshan, Managing Director, EMA Partners; Mr. Devashish Handa, Executive Officer, Business & HR Development, Suzuki Motorcycle India; Ms. Kausalya Nandakumar, Chief Business Officer – Emerging Mobility Business Unit, Hero MotoCorp; Mr. Yeshwinder Patial, CHRO, JSW MG Motor India; Ms. Rupam Singh, CHRO, JSW Motors; Ms. Anuradha Dhamodaran, Associate Vice President – HR, TVS Motor Company; Dr. Sudhansu Pathak, Vice President – HR, JK Tyre & Industries; Mr. Nitin Pal, Vice President – Human Resources, Jindal India Renewable Energy; Dr. Anadi Sinha, Director, UNO Minda; Dr. Neelesh Gupta, Partner, Deloitte India and Mr. Nitin Khindria, CHRO, Omega Seiki Mobility.
The workshop also witnessed active participation from young HR professionals across the automotive industry, including Ms. Krithika Raja, Manager, TVS Motor Company; Mr. Ayushman Nag, Deputy Manager, VE Commercial Vehicles; Mr. Sarthak Bhatia, Manager, Bajaj Auto; Ms. Parvatha Sundari, Manager, Ashok Leyland and Mr. Akshay Rakshit, Head – Talent Acquisition and Strategy, Hyundai Motor India.
About SIAM
The Society of Indian Automobile Manufacturers (SIAM) is an apex national body representing all major vehicle and vehicular engine manufacturers in India. It is a society with charitable objectives registered under the Societies Registration Act, 1860. Its objectives include enhancing the contribution of automobile industry to the growth and development of Indian economy, assisting the automobile industry to meet its social obligations and encouraging the efficiency of industry in general and automobile industry particularly in India. SIAM focuses on activities related to improvement of environment and ensuring safety and protection of automobile vehicle users and public at large. Recognising these objectives, SIAM has been granted registration under the Income Tax Act, 1961 as an institution with charitable purpose.
The day-long workshop comprised a series of focused sessions, including a knowledge session on 'Future Skills & Best Practices', a growth session on 'How to Build Careers in Automotive', a panel discussion on 'Redesigning Automotive Careers for the Next Generation', and a special session on 'A Journey of Resilience and Leadership'. Each segment spotlighted the need for industry-academia collaboration, Gen‐Z readiness, and inclusive, high‐performance work cultures.
Dr. Natwar Kadel, Chairman, SIAM Human Capital Group & Vertical Head – People Strategy, Hyundai Motor India, said, "The young workforce is already shaping the industry as it navigates rapid change. Their ability to take decisions and keep moving forward defines this transition, where learning, unlearning, and relearning matter more than ever. The automotive sector needs this mindset now, as we work to build the next generation of leaders."
Ms. Madhuri Mehta, Co-Chairman, SIAM Human Capital Group & CHRO, Hero MotoCorp, said, "This is both the most exciting and the most challenging phase for the automotive industry, as the entire ecosystem undergoes a massive transformation. Auto plants today have evolved dramatically, and the focus must now shift towards preparing people for this new era of growth. Continuous reskilling and capability building will be critical to ensure the workforce evolves alongside the industry".
Mr. Prabhu Nagaraj, Vice Chairperson, ASDC & Co-Chair, SIAM Skilling Group and Operating Officer, Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India, said, "A skilled and future-ready workforce is essential in today's fast-changing landscape. The opportunity is clear, but it will only be realised if industry, academia, and policymakers come together to equip young talent with the right skills. That is how we make them truly employable for what lies ahead."
On this occasion, a special session on 'A Journey of Resilience and Leadership' was conducted by Mr. Mir Ranjan Negi, former Indian hockey player and the inspiration behind the film Chak De! India. He captivated the audience with his inspiring story of perseverance, teamwork, and transformative leadership. Drawing a parallel between the corporate life and sports, he said, "There is a strong similarity between a sportsperson and a corporate leader as both are driven by discipline, resilience, and the desire to bring pride to what they represent. When you stay fully committed to your goal, nothing can hold you back. There is no room for fear because those who lead from the front and stand strong in tough moments are the ones who truly rise."
Industry leaders from leading automotive companies also shared valuable insights on nurturing new talent and building future-ready workforce strategies for India's transforming mobility sector. The programme witnessed participation from leaders including, Mr. Saurav Kumar, Founder & CEO, Euler Motors; Mr. K Sudarshan, Managing Director, EMA Partners; Mr. Devashish Handa, Executive Officer, Business & HR Development, Suzuki Motorcycle India; Ms. Kausalya Nandakumar, Chief Business Officer – Emerging Mobility Business Unit, Hero MotoCorp; Mr. Yeshwinder Patial, CHRO, JSW MG Motor India; Ms. Rupam Singh, CHRO, JSW Motors; Ms. Anuradha Dhamodaran, Associate Vice President – HR, TVS Motor Company; Dr. Sudhansu Pathak, Vice President – HR, JK Tyre & Industries; Mr. Nitin Pal, Vice President – Human Resources, Jindal India Renewable Energy; Dr. Anadi Sinha, Director, UNO Minda; Dr. Neelesh Gupta, Partner, Deloitte India and Mr. Nitin Khindria, CHRO, Omega Seiki Mobility.
The workshop also witnessed active participation from young HR professionals across the automotive industry, including Ms. Krithika Raja, Manager, TVS Motor Company; Mr. Ayushman Nag, Deputy Manager, VE Commercial Vehicles; Mr. Sarthak Bhatia, Manager, Bajaj Auto; Ms. Parvatha Sundari, Manager, Ashok Leyland and Mr. Akshay Rakshit, Head – Talent Acquisition and Strategy, Hyundai Motor India.
About SIAM
The Society of Indian Automobile Manufacturers (SIAM) is an apex national body representing all major vehicle and vehicular engine manufacturers in India. It is a society with charitable objectives registered under the Societies Registration Act, 1860. Its objectives include enhancing the contribution of automobile industry to the growth and development of Indian economy, assisting the automobile industry to meet its social obligations and encouraging the efficiency of industry in general and automobile industry particularly in India. SIAM focuses on activities related to improvement of environment and ensuring safety and protection of automobile vehicle users and public at large. Recognising these objectives, SIAM has been granted registration under the Income Tax Act, 1961 as an institution with charitable purpose.
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