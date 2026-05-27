'Fake': PIB Fact Check Debunks AI-Generated Video With MEA Official's 'Remarks' On Quad

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, May 27 (IANS) PIB Fact Check on Wednesday debunked a video circulating on social media, stating that Pakistani propaganda accounts were sharing a digitally altered version of the Ministry of External Affairs' Additional Secretary, AMS – USA & Canada, Nagraj Naidu Kakanur, attributing fabricated remarks to him.

In the manipulated video, the official is shown saying: "Even if Quad is over, India partners with Israel and Israel alone controls the USA, so India also controls the USA".

Taking to X, PIB Fact Check said: "Deep Fake Video Alert! Pakistani propaganda accounts are circulating a digitally altered video of Additional Secretary (AMS – USA & Canada), MEA, falsely attributing fabricated remarks to him."

"The video is fake and AI-generated. The Additional Secretary, MEA, never made any such statement in the original video".

PIB Fact Check also shared the link to the original unedited video and urged citizens to report suspicious content related to the government. It provided official contact details for reporting such misinformation through WhatsApp and email.

The altered video was circulated on social media with a misleading caption claiming that an Indian diplomat had asserted complete control over US President Donald Trump through Israel, even if the Quad alliance collapsed.

In the digitally manipulated clip, the official is falsely heard making controversial remarks regarding the Quad grouping, Israel, the United States, and Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Kakanur can be heard saying: "For saying QUAD is over, it's not. We don't care even if United States, Japan or Australia leaves QUAD. Israel is joining us and we will make 'Bi' sexual. Israel alone controls entire USA and world order, India will stand with Israel and control Mr Trump. PM Modi has completely chaged the game."

However, PIB Fact Check shared the original video to expose the fabrication. In the authentic clip, the official was actually speaking about critical minerals, rare earth resources, and global supply chain resilience.

In the original statement, he said,“Discussion around critical minerals and rare earths has gained immense traction. The whole issue is how to ensure supply chain resiliency. Everybody seems to be asking the same questions, but not everybody has the ability to process rare earths. That has become a huge challenge because not many countries have invested resources into processing and extracting some of these rare earths.”

PIB Fact Check emphasised that the viral clip had been digitally altered using artificial intelligence technology to spread misinformation and mislead viewers.

The government's fact-checking unit has repeatedly warned citizens against sharing unverified videos and posts circulating online, especially content involving public officials and sensitive diplomatic matters.

Officials have advised social media users to verify information through authentic government sources before forwarding or reposting such content online.

The Quad grouping on Tuesday expanded cooperation in critical minerals and energy while unveiling new measures to boost maritime surveillance and port infrastructure across the Indo-Pacific to maintain security in the region.

The new measures were announced following a meeting of the grouping's foreign ministers in New Delhi. The meeting was chaired by External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar and attended by US Secretary of State Marco Rubio, Australian Foreign Minister Penny Wong, and Japanese Foreign Minister Toshimitsu Motegi.

EAM Jaishankar said that India, Japan, Australia and the US, as maritime democracies, pluralistic societies and market economies, share the responsibility towards a free and open Indo-Pacific, while stressing that the region must remain a driver for global growth and stability.