Bengaluru: Former Mumbai Radio Jockey Dies By Suicide 3-Page Death Note Names Live-In Partner

Bengaluru was left shocked after a former radio jockey from Mumbai was found dead by suicide in her apartment near Manyata Tech Park. Police said the woman allegedly left behind a detailed death note accusing her live-in partner of prolonged mental harassment. The incident, which occurred within the limits of the Amrutahalli police station, came to light after her relatives were unable to contact her.

The deceased has been identified as Manisha Prasad, 48, a native of Mumbai. According to police, she was found dead in her flat in an apartment complex near Manyata Tech Park on May 23. Based on the contents of the death note, a case has been registered against her partner, Harshvardhan Singh Bansal, and an investigation is currently underway.

Moved To Bengaluru After Divorce

Police said Manisha had been working as a radio jockey in Mumbai before moving to Bengaluru earlier this year. She had reportedly divorced her husband in 2024 due to family issues.

After the divorce, she relocated to Bengaluru in April and purchased a flat near Manyata Tech Park, where she had been living alone.

Relatives Alerted Police

The incident came to light after Manisha's relatives failed to reach her over the phone. Concerned about her wellbeing, they visited her apartment and discovered that she had died by suicide.

Allegations Of Harassment

According to police, Manisha was in a relationship with Harshvardhan Singh Bansal, a resident of Himachal Pradesh who works for a private company in Mumbai. The couple had reportedly been in a live-in relationship for the past few years.

Investigators said Manisha had recently shifted to Bengaluru to distance herself from the alleged harassment and mental torture she was facing. She had reportedly completed moving her belongings from Mumbai on the same day the incident occurred.

Three-Page Death Note Recovered

Before her death, Manisha allegedly wrote a three-page death note in which she named Harshvardhan Singh Bansal and blamed him for her decision.

“Harshvardhan and I have been living together for the past few years. His family also knew about our relationship. However, he used to mentally harass me every day. I am taking my own life because I cannot bear his torture anymore,” the note reportedly stated.

Police Investigation Underway

The Amrutahalli police visited the scene, conducted a spot inspection, and seized the death note along with Manisha's mobile phone. Further investigation into the case is underway.

(Suicide is never a solution. Seek help from mental-health professionals. If you ever experience such thoughts, please call the 'DISHA' helpline. Toll-free helpline numbers: 1056, 0471-2552056)