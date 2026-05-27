CCUS Absorption Market Analysis Report 2025-2035: Key Opportunities Lie In Chemical Absorption For Carbon Capture And Utilization, Pilot Projects, And Growth In Asia

Dublin, May 27, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "CCUS Absorption Market, Till 2035: Distribution by Type of Absorption, Type of Absorption Stage, Type of Deployment, Type of Application, End Users and Geographical Regions: Industry Trends and Global Forecasts" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets's offering.

The global CCUS absorption market is poised for significant growth, with its size projected to leap from USD 1.58 billion today to USD 12.56 billion by 2035, reflecting a CAGR of 23.06%

The industry is driven by the increasing adoption of strategies aimed at carbon emission reductions and mitigating greenhouse gases. CCUS absorption techniques transform carbon into natural gas, thereby contributing to a reduction in global warming and enhancing the quality of gasoline. Moreover, the integration of renewable energy with CCUS technology is facilitated by retrofitting existing power and industrial facilities.

Government initiatives targeting industrial carbon emissions are expected to propel substantial growth in the global CCUS absorption market. These efforts underscore the role of carbon capture in mitigating climate change, thereby driving its adoption during the forecast period.

Research Coverage:



Market Sizing and Opportunity Analysis: Analyzes the CCUS absorption market across segments by type of absorption, stage, deployment, application, end-user, and region.

Competitive Landscape: Evaluates key market players on establishment, size, headquarters, and ownership.

Company Profiles: Contains detailed profiles of significant market participants.

Megatrends: Reviews industry megatrends to provide insight into future directions.

Patent Analysis: Analyzes patents in the CCUS absorption sector.

Recent Developments: Explores recent market initiatives and actions.

Porter's Analysis and SWOT: Offers competitive analysis and SWOT framework to identify strengths, weaknesses, opportunities, and threats. Value Chain Analysis: Detailed examination of the market's value chain.

Key Market Segments:



By Type of Absorption: Comprising chemical, hybrid, and physical absorption, the market is dominated by the chemical absorption segment due to its efficiency and cost-effectiveness.

By Absorption Stage: Market segmentation includes capture, storage, transport, and utilization. The capture stage leads the market, powered by governmental efforts and greenhouse gas reduction strategies.

By Deployment Type: Encompassing commercialized, pilot/demonstration projects, and R&D, the commercialized segment dominates. However, pilot projects are anticipated to see higher growth.

By Application: Segmented into carbon capture and utilization, carbon sequestration, and enhanced oil recovery (EOR). The carbon capture and utilization segment leads, driven by climate change mitigation efforts.

By End Users: Includes chemicals/refineries, manufacturing, oil and gas, and power. The oil and gas segment prevails, assisted by its pollution-reducing capabilities. By Geographical Region: North America holds the largest market share, supported by its robust oil and gas sector and progressive policies. Asia is expected to achieve the fastest growth rate.

Key Attributes: