Mechasys And FDS Pro Announce A Strategic Partnership To Bring Projected Reality To Construction Sites Across France

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) EINPresswire/ -- Mechasys, a manufacturer of cutting-edge technological solutions for the construction industry, is pleased to announce a strategic distribution partnership with FDS Pro, a recognized expert in France for its high-precision positioning and surveying solutions.

This strategic partnership will enable FDS Pro to distribute the innovative laser projection system developed by Mechasys, thereby transforming the construction industry in France through the integration of projected reality on construction sites via the XR Projector.

Using state-of-the-art positioning technology, the XR Projector projects BIM/CAD plans at a 1:1 scale onto floors, walls, and ceilings with millimeter-level precision. By combining quality, simplicity, and efficiency into a single workflow, this new tool eliminates on-site errors, enabling teams to complete projects much more quickly.

To date, Mechasys products have been used in hundreds of projects around the world, receiving extremely positive feedback. This technology has proven crucial for improving productivity and quality on construction sites, enabling workers of varying skill levels to work with precision in the most complex configurations.

“In France, whether for new construction or renovation projects, effective site coordination depends above all on high-quality, precise layout-it's the foundation of any project,” said Christophe Roy, GM – EMEA at Mechasys.“Against a backdrop of a shortage of skilled labor, the pressure on subcontractors to deliver quality work on time continues to intensify. We firmly believe that laser projection addresses both of these challenges simultaneously.”

The FDS Pro management team also emphasizes the importance of this milestone:“This partnership with Mechasys marks a natural evolution in our commitment to constantly push the boundaries and offer high-value-added solutions. The XR Projector perfectly meets the needs of our clients, who demand ever-greater precision and efficiency to support their projects.”

The distribution partnership between FDS Pro and Mechasys takes effect immediately, with plans to implement this innovative technology in several construction projects across France. Together, they aim to redefine industry standards for precision and efficiency, paving the way for a new era of smart construction.

About FDS Pro

FDS Pro specializes in the marketing and support of innovative positioning solutions. With its recognized technical expertise, the company helps professionals in the construction and surveying industries optimize their field processes.

To learn more, visit:

About Mechasys

Mechasys is an international technology company that develops projected reality solutions for the construction and manufacturing sectors. Our mission is to democratize precision by making it accessible to every industrial worker through simple, reliable, and high-performance tools. We design and manufacture the XR Projector, capable of displaying 1:1 scale plans with millimeter precision on any surface and in any environment.

To learn more, visit: