Ranveer Singh's Spiritual Turn? Actor Meets Sadhguru Amid Don 3 Controversy-WATCH

Ranveer Singh, a Bollywood actor, recently met spiritual leader Sadhguru amid the uproar over his leave from Don 3. The account recently published a video of Singh's encounter with the spiritual leader, during which the actor enquired about the meaning of existence.

The video begins with Ranveer Singh saying, "Yesterday, I tweeted that I'm meeting Sadhguruji tomorrow." What question should I ask him? And 80% were asking, "What is the point of life?" "What is the purpose of life?"

Sadhguru responded by saying,“When you ask what is the purpose of life, essentially you are asking what is the use of life. There is no use, even if you are not born, everything would be fine. Believe me, actually it would be better. There is no purpose. Life is a phenomena beyond this nonsensical logical calculations about what is the purpose of this, what is the purpose of that, what is the use of this? There is no use. It is just that life is a bigger phenomenon than your intellect."

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Ranveer Singh Banned by FWICE.

Ranveer Singh, who earlier left Don 3, has been barred from the film business by FWICE. On Monday, May 25, the film authority issued a non-cooperation decision against Ranveer Singh. The federation alleged that the actor failed to reply to several demands to come in person and explain his side of the tale. Excel Entertainment, which is sponsoring Don 3, has also requested Rs 45 crore from Ranveer Singh to compensate for pre-production costs paid prior to his departure.

Following the suspension, Singh's spokeswoman issued a statement saying that the actor does not want to add to the speculation and feels that professional differences should be addressed quietly. "Throughout the recent developments surrounding Don 3, he has consciously chosen to maintain silence, believing that professional discussions and personal equations are best handled with dignity, maturity and mutual respect," part of the statement reads.