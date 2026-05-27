Amethi Sees Political Buzz As Smriti Irani Visits City After Rahul Gandhi

MENAFN - IANS) Amethi, May 27 (IANS) Political activity in Uttar Pradesh's Amethi has intensified once again following the back-to-back visits of Congress MP Rahul Gandhi and former Union Minister Smriti Irani, reigniting political buzz in the high-profile constituency and setting off fresh speculation over the battle for influence in the Gandhi family bastion.

Days after Rahul Gandhi's recent visit to Amethi, Smriti Irani arrived in the district on Wednesday and received a warm welcome from BJP workers and supporters at multiple locations. Party workers greeted her with flower garlands and slogans at the district border, while several reception programmes were organised across the constituency, reflecting visible enthusiasm among the cadre.

During her visit, Irani attended a BJP workers' training programme in Musafirkhana, where she emphasised the need to strengthen the organisation at the booth level. Addressing party workers, she called for greater public outreach and urged them to remain actively connected with people on the ground. She also highlighted the importance of ensuring that welfare schemes of both the Centre and the Uttar Pradesh government effectively reach beneficiaries.

Party workers present at the programme responded enthusiastically, while local BJP leaders described the event as an important effort to energise the organisation and prepare workers for upcoming political challenges.

Apart from the organisational meeting, Irani also visited Pure Thakurain Majra Mattepur village in the Singhpur block area to offer condolences to the family of Brijesh Tiwari, brother of senior BJP leader Ramesh Tiwari. She met family members and spent time with them during the visit.

Political observers view Irani's visit as significant, especially as it follows closely on Rahul Gandhi's recent outreach in Amethi, where he interacted with Congress workers.

With both the BJP and Congress stepping up activity in the constituency, political engagement in Amethi is expected to intensify further in the coming months.