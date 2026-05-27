$94 Bn Vaccines Market Industry Trends And Global Forecasts, 2026-2035: 200+ Preventive Vaccines, Developed By Both Industry And Non-Industry Players Are Being Evaluated

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) The vaccines market is set to expand rapidly due to the rising need for potent inoculations against infectious diseases. Key opportunities include the development of live attenuated vaccines, which dominate the current market, and a strong growth trajectory for MMR vaccines. The pediatric segment holds substantial market share, while North America leads geographically. Emerging markets like Asia-Pacific are projected to grow significantly, driven by government-led immunization initiatives.

Dublin, May 27, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Vaccines Market: Industry Trends and Global Forecasts, Till 2035 - Distribution by Type of Vaccine API, Targeted Patient Population, Type of Vaccines, Route of Administration and Key Geographical Region" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets's offering.

The vaccines market is estimated to grow from USD 48 billion in the current year to USD 94 billion by 2030, at a CAGR of 11.9% during the forecast period, till 2030.

With the increasing threat of infectious diseases, there has been a rise in the need for vaccines worldwide. A vaccine is a type of biological formulation created using weakened or inactive microbes, along with their surface proteins and toxins. These vaccines offer active acquired immunity against specific diseases and allow the immune system to produce a robust response if a person encounters the same pathogen in the future.

Vaccination is now a critical means of lowering the risk of infectious diseases and decreasing global mortality rates. The global emergence of infectious diseases has highlighted the need for improved vaccines to mitigate disease risks. Recently, the World Health Organization published a report on disease outbreaks, revealing the rising number of people affected by Avian influenza A and Mpox.

Moreover, the European Centre for Disease Prevention and Control reported that approximately 4.5 million dengue cases had been documented worldwide, with about 4,000 fatalities confirmed. In addition, the World Health Organization announced approximately 64 new infectious diseases impacting individuals worldwide.

Further, approximately 2 million individuals affected by rotavirus are admitted to the hospital annually. In this context, numerous industry leaders, governmental bodies, and public health organizations have launched diverse immunization initiatives and concentrated on creating advanced vaccines. In was also recently reported that Biovac and Sanfoi established a collaboration for the manufacturing of inactivated polio vaccines in Africa. The aim of the collaboration is to increase the production of polio vaccines to satisfy the rising need for these vaccines in more than 40 African nations.

Additionally, French President Emmanuel Macron opted to collaborate with several African leaders in organizing a USD 1.1 billion initiative aimed at speeding up vaccine production in African nations. At present, various research projects have been launched by stakeholders to promote innovation in the healthcare sector and reduce the risk of transmitting infectious diseases. Due to the continuous need for vaccines and rising collaborations, the vaccine market is expected to expand at a consistent pace during the forecast period.

The key players active in this industry are Bio Farma, Emergent BioSolutions, GC Pharma, GlaxoSmithKline, Janssen, Merck, Novavax, Moderna, Pfizer, Sanofi Pasteur and Valneva. Currently, GlaxoSmithKline accounts to hold 21% of the overall vaccines market share in the current year. The highest share can be attributed to its extensive range of vaccines and GlaxoSmithKline's acceleration of research and development efforts in the vaccine sector.

VACCINES MARKET: KEY INSIGHTS



More than 200 preventive vaccines, developed by both industry and non-industry players, are being evaluated in clinical stages of development.

A variety of vaccine APIs, designed for administration via multiple routes of delivery, are presently being investigated; most such candidates are in the early stages of development.

In order to achieve a competitive edge, vaccine developers are putting in significant efforts to ensure that their candidates are clinically and commercially competent.

Foreseeing a lucrative future in this domain, several private and public investors have invested over USD 10 billion in vaccine development initiatives, across 175 instances, in the time period since 2015.

Over the last few years, 1,400+ clinical trials evaluating various types of preventive vaccines have been registered, indicating the rapid pace of development in this field.

Around 70 companies, situated in different regions across the globe, claim to provide contract development, fill / finish and regulatory support, in addition to manufacturing services. The market is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 11.9%, till 2030, and the projected opportunity is likely to be distributed across various routes of administration, vaccine types and key geographical regions.

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The report provides a comprehensive market analysis, offering detailed revenue projections of the overall market and its specific sub-segments. This information is valuable to both established market leaders and emerging entrants.

Stakeholders can leverage the report to gain a deeper understanding of the competitive dynamics within the market. By analyzing the competitive landscape, businesses can make informed decisions to optimize their market positioning and develop effective go-to-market strategies. The report offers stakeholders a comprehensive overview of the market, including key drivers, barriers, opportunities, and challenges. This information empowers stakeholders to stay abreast of market trends and make data-driven decisions to capitalize on growth prospects.

Key Players in Vaccines Market



Bio Farma

Emergent BioSolutions

GC Pharma

GlaxoSmithKline

Janssen

Merck

Novavax

Moderna

Pfizer

Sanofi Pasteur Valneva

Vaccines Market

Type of Vaccine API



Conjugate Vaccines

Inactivated and Subunit Vaccines

Live Attenuated Vaccines

Recombinant Vaccines

Toxoid Vaccines Others

Targeted Patient Population



Pediatric Adult

Type of Vaccines



Pneumococcal Conjugate Vaccine

Human Papillomavirus Vaccine

Influenza Vaccine

Rotavirus Vaccine

Varicella Vaccine

DTP-HepB-Hib Vaccine Others

Route of Administration



Intramuscular

Subcutaneous

Oral Administration

Intravenous Others

Key Geographical Region



North America

Europe Rest of the World

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