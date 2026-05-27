$250+ Bn Lighting Market Industry Trends And Global Forecasts 2025-2035: Technological Progress And The Rising Demand For Energy-Efficient And Intelligent Lighting Solutions Spurs Steady Growth

Dublin, May 27, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Lighting Market, Till 2035: Distribution by Type of Lighting, Type of Application, Type of End Use, Type of Installation, and Geographical Regions: Industry Trends and Global Forecasts" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets's offering.

The global lighting market size is estimated to grow from USD 136.89 billion in the current year to USD 252.65 billion by 2035, at a CAGR of 5.72% during the forecast period, till 2035.

Lighting fundamentally refers to the use of artificial light to achieve both functional and aesthetic outcomes. It enhances visibility, boosts safety, and creates the atmosphere in various settings, including homes, public spaces, and industrial areas. Lighting is essential in fields such as interior design, photography, commercial buildings, and outdoor spaces.

Traditionally, most lighting sources were incandescent and fluorescent bulbs, which consumed more energy and had a shorter lifespan. However, the lighting industry has rapidly progressed. LED lighting has now become the primary choice, offering increased energy efficiency, reduced maintenance needs, and a longer duration of use.

Governments globally are promoting the shift toward LED and other energy-efficient lighting options. As a result, with ongoing technological progress and the rising demand for energy-efficient and intelligent lighting solutions, the lighting market is expected to grow at a steady pace during the forecast period.

Lighting Market: Key Segments

Market Share by Type of Lighting

Based on type of lighting, the global lighting market is segmented into LED lighting, fluorescent lights, CFLs, halogen, HID, and incandescent bulbs. According to our estimates, currently, the LED lighting segment captures the majority of the market share and this trend is unlikely to change in future. This can be attributed to the fact that LED lighting provides an extended lifespan, decreased energy consumption, and lower maintenance requirements. Additionally, producers are gradually discontinuing outdated lighting technologies in favor of eco-friendly, high-performance LED options.

Market Share by Type of Application

Based on type of application, the global lighting market is segmented into indoor lighting, outdoor lighting, automotive lighting and smart lighting systems. According to our estimates, currently, the indoor lighting segment captures the majority of the market share during the forecast period, owing to the strong demand in residential developments and upgrades in homes and office spaces. People are swapping out older bulbs for energy-efficient LEDs, particularly in nations implementing national energy-efficiency initiatives.

However, the outdoor lighting category is expected to grow at a higher CAGR during the forecast period. This can be attributed to the urbanization and infrastructure growth that is increasing around the world. Cities are dedicating resources to smart poles, light fixtures with sensors, and solar-powered streetlights.

Market Share by Type of End User

Based on type of end user, the global lighting market is segmented into commercial, industrial and residential. According to our estimates, currently, the residential sector captures the majority of the market share. This can be attributed to the fact that various people are attracted to LED lighting because it lowers energy costs and has a longer lifespan. Moreover, in various areas, governments provide rebates or incentives for transitioning to LEDs, which encourages wider adoption.

However, the commercial sector is expected to grow at a higher CAGR during the forecast period. This growth can be attributed to the varied fact that offices, hotels, and shopping centers are shifting towards smart lighting systems that automatically adjust according to time, occupancy, or surrounding light. These technologies improve comfort, security, and energy efficiency.

Market Share by Type of Installation

Based on type of installation, the global lighting market is segmented into new installation and retrofit installation. According to our estimates, currently, the retrofit installations segment captures the majority of the market share. However, the new installations segment is expected to grow at a higher CAGR during the forecast period, owing to an increase in smart buildings and environmentally friendly construction.

Market Share by Geographical Regions

Asia-Pacific captures the majority share of the market. This can be attributed to a huge population base and rapidly expanding urban areas. Moreover, countries such as China, India, and several Southeast Asian nations are actively promoting energy-efficient solutions and smart city initiatives.

Further, North America is expected to experience a higher CAGR during this forecast period, fueled by the presence of leading lighting manufacturers, a strong tradition of early technology adoption, and well-established residential and commercial infrastructure. The region is also at the forefront of smart lighting innovations, fueled by trends such as human-centric lighting, voice-enabled systems, and IoT-driven solutions.

Lighting Market Research Coverage



The report provides a comprehensive market analysis, offering detailed revenue projections of the overall market and its specific sub-segments. This information is valuable to both established market leaders and emerging entrants.

Stakeholders can leverage the report to gain a deeper understanding of the competitive dynamics within the market. By analyzing the competitive landscape, businesses can make informed decisions to optimize their market positioning and develop effective go-to-market strategies. The report offers stakeholders a comprehensive overview of the market, including key drivers, barriers, opportunities, and challenges. This information empowers stakeholders to stay abreast of market trends and make data-driven decisions to capitalize on growth prospects.

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