Diabetes Qatar Empowers Mothers Of Children Living With Type 1 Diabetes

MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha: Diabetes Qatar organised an educational support programme for mothers of children living with type 1 diabetes at Park Hyatt recently, bringing together 25 mothers for a day focused on education, peer support, and practical diabetes management.

The initiative aimed to equip mothers with the knowledge and practical skills needed to effectively manage their children's condition, while also providing a supportive platform to discuss the emotional and day-to-day challenges families face while caring for children living with type 1 diabetes.

The programme featured two interactive educational sessions, practical workshops, and open discussions, allowing participants to share experiences, raise concerns, and explore practical solutions to common challenges associated with managing type 1 diabetes in children.

Commenting on the initiative, Executive Director of Diabetes Qatar, Dr. Abdullah Al Hamaq said,“At Diabetes Qatar, we believe that effective type 1 diabetes management extends beyond clinical care-it starts at home. Mothers play a vital role in their children's daily care and emotional wellbeing, which is why empowering families through education and support remains a key priority for us.”

The event forms part of Diabetes Qatar's broader monthly programme supporting people living with type 1 diabetes and their families. Recent initiatives have included a recreational gathering for girls living with diabetes, as well as a sports and recreational programme for boys living with type 1 diabetes, reflecting the organisation's commitment to providing holistic support that combines education, wellbeing, and community engagement for different age groups.