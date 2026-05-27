Europe Heatwave Breaks Spring Records Arabian Post

The temperature reached 35.1C at Kew Gardens in London and Heathrow on Tuesday, surpassing the 34.8C recorded at Kew Gardens a day earlier. Both readings exceeded the previous UK May record of 32.8C, set in 1922 and matched in 1944, underlining the scale of the heat anomaly before the start of meteorological summer.

The Met Office has described the readings as provisional, pending formal validation of equipment and observation sites. Still, the figures mark an extraordinary turn in the UK's weather record, with spring temperatures reaching levels normally associated with peak summer. Several other stations across southern and central England also climbed above the old national May mark, while Wales set a new May record when Hawarden Airport in Clwyd reached 32.2C.

Health authorities in England extended amber heat-health alerts across London, the South East, South West, East of England, East Midlands and West Midlands until 5pm on Thursday. Yellow alerts remained in place for northern regions. The warning system is designed to alert health services, local responders and care providers when heat is likely to affect public health, particularly among older people, infants and those with cardiovascular or respiratory conditions.

The alert came before the core heat-warning season, which normally runs from June to September, highlighting how early the episode has arrived. Officials advised people to keep homes cool, avoid the strongest sun between late morning and mid-afternoon, stay hydrated and check on relatives or neighbours at higher risk.

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France faced a parallel escalation, with temperatures reaching the upper 30s in parts of the country and 13 departments placed under orange heat alerts for Wednesday. Western and south-western areas, including Charente, Charente-Maritime, Gironde and Loire-Atlantique, were among those under heightened warning. Temperatures of 30C to 35C were widespread, with local readings forecast to touch 36C to 38C across parts of Poitou-Charentes, Centre-Val de Loire and Mediterranean areas.

The intensity of the heat has also raised safety concerns around open-water swimming. Several deaths in France and the UK were linked to people entering rivers, lakes or reservoirs to cool down, with many seasonal lifeguard services not yet fully operational. Emergency services warned that deceptively cold water, hidden currents and unsupervised sites could turn the heat response itself into a hazard.

Spain, Portugal and Italy also recorded unusually high late-May temperatures. Spain's southern and inland regions were forecast to approach 40C, particularly in river valleys including the Guadalquivir and Ebro. Italy's Lazio region imposed restrictions on midday outdoor labour, reflecting growing concern over occupational heat stress as Europe's warm season begins earlier and more abruptly.