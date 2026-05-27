Cato Networks / Key word(s): Personnel

Cato Networks Appoints Tristan Elder as Vice President of EMEA Channel to Drive Partner Growth Across Region

27.05.2026 / 09:35 CET/CEST

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Channel veteran to expand the Cato ecosystem across the EMEA region TEL AVIV, Israel, May 27, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Cato Networks, delivering the leading network security platform for the AI era, today announced the appointment of Tristan Elder as Vice President of EMEA Channel. This move underscores Cato's commitment to scaling its regional partner ecosystem and capitalising on the surging demand for AI security solutions. In this key leadership role, Elder will drive Cato's EMEA channel initiatives, expanding the company's partner programme with a strategic focus on global systems integrators, managed service providers, consulting firms and strategic resellers. Elder joins Cato from ExtraHop Networks, where he led the EMEA channel business. Before ExtraHop, he was part of the early leadership team at CrowdStrike, where he helped build and scale the company's operations across EMEA during its high-growth years. He brings a proven track record of growing enterprise channel businesses across financial services, government and large enterprise accounts. This strategic appointment comes at a pivotal time as enterprise demand for AI security expertise intensifies across EMEA. Organisations are increasingly relying on their channel partners for guidance on AI governance, security risk and the secure deployment of AI technologies. Cato provides partners with the scalable foundation to meet this growing demand, enabling them to support enterprise customers across the full deployment and management lifecycle. "From the first day, I am already seeing huge demand for strategy meetings with existing and new Cato partners," said Elder. "Coming into a fast-growing channel ecosystem is both wonderful and challenging, and I look forward to working with our partners to make sure we grow together even faster." "We are pleased to welcome Tristan to Cato Networks as our new Vice President of EMEA Channel," said Karl Soderlund, Global Channel Chief at Cato Networks. "What stood out about Tristan is not just his experience, but that he has been through this kind of journey before: building a channel business in a high-growth environment, working closely with partners, and helping teams scale. That perspective is exactly what we need as we continue to grow and invest across the region." This appointment reinforces Cato's strong market trajectory. The company closed 2025 with annual recurring revenue (ARR) exceeding $350 million, a strong 43% year-over-year increase that outperformed the SASE market average. This growth was further fuelled by a $409 million Series G funding round within the past year, which propelled its valuation beyond $4.8 billion and brought total investment to over $1 billion. Additionally, Cato made a strategic acquisition of Aim Security, enhancing its specialised capabilities in securing AI interactions. For media or partners who would like to meet with Tristan at the upcoming Infosecurity Europe 2026 show in London (June 3-4), see this page. Resources [Image] Tristan Elder About Cato Networks Cato Networks, a leader in SASE and AI security, delivers secure, zero-trust access everywhere to thousands of customers worldwide. Built for organisations operating across all cloud and hybrid environments, the Cato SASE Platform unifies networking, security, and access, providing them as elastic, modular capabilities that organisations can easily adopt and grow over time. Cato combines the Cato Cloud, a purpose-built global network, with simplified operational experience, all delivered across a robust, AI-driven platform. With Cato, organisations modernise confidently, operate with greater resilience, and innovate faster, without added complexity or risk. Want to learn why thousands of organisations secure their future with Cato? Visit us at . Media Contact

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