UCC Row Intensifies In Assam Assembly BJP Backs Move, Oppn Terms It 'Political Agenda'

MENAFN - IANS) Guwahati, May 27 (IANS) The proposed Uniform Civil Code (UCC) in Assam triggered sharp political reactions on Wednesday, with the ruling BJP strongly backing the move as a step towards social security and women's empowerment, while Opposition parties accused the government of pushing a politically-motivated agenda and interfering in citizens' private lives.

Ahead of the Assembly session, Assam Legislative Assembly Speaker, Ranjeet Kumar Das, welcomed the move and said the day would be significant for the state, particularly for minority community women.

"This will certainly be a very good day for Assam. It will also be a good day for the minority women of Assam. The government has brought the UCC Bill, and I will try to cooperate with everyone regarding this Bill," Das said.

BJP MLA Sushanta Borgohain also backed the proposed legislation, saying it had been framed keeping Assamese society in mind and aimed at extending social security to vulnerable sections.

"We have brought the UCC. This has been introduced in Assam based on our Assamese society and to provide social security to those who did not have it, including issues related to triple talaq," Borgohain said.

However, the Opposition mounted strong criticism of the proposed code.

Congress MLA Jakir Hussain Sikdar, questioned the necessity of bringing in a UCC, arguing that laws already exist to address issues such as polygamy and underage marriage.

"There is no need for UCC in Assam. There is no benefit for the people of Assam. It has been brought only with a political agenda. If there is already a law to ban polygamy and there is also a law to stop underage marriage, then what is the need for the UCC?" he asked.

Congress MLA Tanzil Hussain also reiterated the party's opposition and said protests would be held during the Assembly session.

"We oppose this, and in the session that is about to begin, we are going to protest. You will see how we protest," Hussain said.

Congress MLA Wazed Ali Choudhury echoed similar sentiments and stated that the party would oppose the legislation.

Raijor Dal president and MLA Akhil Gogoi alleged that the UCC was an intrusion into personal freedoms and privacy.

"UCC is an attack on the private lives of the people of Assam. It gives the state a way to keep watch over people's intimate privacy. The bureaucracy will spy on how you are living, and there will be direct surveillance over your life," Gogoi said.