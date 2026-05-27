Delhi Police Arrest Three In Cyber Fraud Case Gold Coins Recovered

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, May 27 (IANS) The Delhi Police on Wednesday arrested three accused persons in connection with a cyber fraud case involving the unauthorised use of a credit card and fraudulent transactions worth Rs 9.58 lakh.

According to police, the accused fraudulently used the complainant's IndusInd Bank credit card to purchase gold coins, causing a financial loss of Rs 9,58,051. Four gold coins weighing approximately 50 grams have been recovered during the investigation.

The case was registered as E-FIR No. 172/2026 dated May 14, 2026, under Sections 318(4), 303(2), 317(2), and 361(2) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) at PS Cyber East.

Police said the complainant, Krishna Gupta, a resident of Madhuban Enclave in East Delhi, lodged a complaint through the National Cyber Crime Reporting Portal (NCRP), alleging that several unauthorised transactions had been carried out using his IndusInd Bank credit card without his consent.

Following the complaint, a dedicated police team was formed under the close supervision of ACP/Operations Pavan Kumar and led by SHO/Cyber East Inspector Pawan Yadav. The team included Sub Inspector Rinki, Head Constable Kuldeep, HC Paras, and HC Poonam.

During the investigation, the police conducted sustained technical analysis, field surveillance, CCTV footage examination, and verification of transaction details and jewellery purchase records from shops located in Delhi and Uttar Pradesh.

Investigators found that the prime accused, Nishant Kumar, who worked as a nursing attendant and caretaker for the complainant, exploited the trust placed in him and dishonestly accessed the complainant's credit card details without authorisation.

Police said Nishant Kumar used the stolen card details to make fraudulent purchases of gold coins from jewellery shops. To execute the conspiracy and dispose of the fraudulently obtained property, he allegedly involved his brother, Nikil Kumar, who acted as a handler and facilitator in the operation.

The third accused, Yash Sharma, allegedly visited jewellery shops in Najafgarh, Delhi, and Meerut, Uttar Pradesh, where he falsely represented himself as the lawful user of the credit card and purchased gold coins using the stolen card credentials.

Acting on technical inputs and local intelligence, the police team successfully apprehended all three accused persons. They were arrested after following due legal procedures and were later produced before the court for judicial custody.

The arrested accused have been identified as Nishant Kumar, 22, a resident of Saboli, Shakti Garden, Gokalpuri in North East Delhi; Nikil Kumar, 26, also a resident of the same locality; and Yash Sharma, 22, from Saboli, Shakti Garden, Gokalpuri.

According to police, Nishant Kumar was the main conspirator and caretaker of the complainant, while Nikil Kumar acted as the handler and associate. Yash Sharma was responsible for purchasing the gold coins from jewellery shops.

During the operation, police recovered four gold coins out of the five purchased using the stolen credit card details. Officials said the total gold purchased weighed approximately 55 grams, while the recovered gold weighed nearly 50 grams.

Police added that further investigation is underway to identify additional associates involved in the conspiracy and recover the remaining proceeds of the crime.

Delhi Police also urged citizens to safeguard their banking credentials and credit or debit card details at all times. Police advised people not to share sensitive information such as OTPs, PINs, CVVs, or card numbers with anyone, including domestic staff, attendants, or persons in trusted roles.

Citizens have also been advised to immediately contact their banks and report suspicious transactions through the National Cyber Crime Reporting Portal or the Cyber Helpline Number 1930 in case of any unauthorised banking activity.