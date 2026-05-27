Gajraj Corps Hosts 'Sonitpur SAMVAD' To Boost Civil-Military Ties

The GajrajCorps successfully hosted a Military-Civil Fusion Seminar at Tezpur titled "Sonitpur SAMVAD" -- an initiative aimed at reinforcing civil-military collaboration under the overarching vision of "Samoohik Prayas Se Rashtranirman" with the guiding principle of "Rashtra Sarvopari."

According to an official release, the acronym SAMVAD embodies the core pillars of the initiative: Samanvay, Aatmanirbharta, Mansik Dridhta, Vishwas aur Vikas -- Amritkaal ka Lakshya, Dhyeya Sarvopari. The seminar witnessed participation from senior representatives of the State Administration and key institutions, including the Vice Chancellor of Tezpur University, Inspector General SSB, Inspector General Sonitpur Range, Divisional Forest Officer, Deputy Inspector General of Police, Chairman of the Bar Council and Municipality, members of the medical fraternity of Tezpur including management representatives from private hospitals, Principal of the Skill Development Centre Mangaldoi, Additional Deputy Commissioners of Tezpur and Missamari, along with several other important stakeholders.

GOC's Vision for a Future-Ready India

Addressing the distinguished gathering, the General Officer Commanding (GOC), GajrajCorps, highlighted JAI -- Jointness, Aatmanirbharta and Innovation -- as the guiding framework for building a secure, resilient and future-ready India in line with the national vision of #ViksitBharat2047, a release stated. The GOC also emphasised the importance of coordinated action, convergence of institutional capabilities and time-bound implementation of achievable goals to further national development and regional resilience.

MoU to Enhance Mental Healthcare Collaboration

In a significant step towards enhancing civil-military cooperation, a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) was signed between the Lokopriya Gopinath Bordoloi Regional Institute of Mental Health (LGBRIMH) and Army hospitals under GajrajCorps. The collaboration aims to strengthen holistic mental healthcare through clinical support, professional training, research initiatives and community outreach programmes.

The initiative marks a meaningful advancement in fostering integrated development, institutional collaboration and collective nation-building efforts, while reinforcing the importance of mental well-being under the message, a release added. (ANI)

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Asianet Newsable English staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)