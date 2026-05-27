Latam Pre-Open: U.S. Splits, Tech Bid, Argentine Adrs Explode

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) Key Facts The world's verdict. Wall Street voted Tuesday for the first time in five days with a sharply split tape - S&P +0.61% to 7,519 led by NASDAQ +1.19% to 26,656, but the Dow lost 0.23% and VIX climbed 2.53% to 17.01, the rare combination of equity gains and rising volatility that signals hedge-building under calm prices. Psychology read. Severe sector dispersion is the dominant tell - XLK Tech +2.63% and XME Metals +4.77% led while XLE Energy crashed −2.76% and XLP Staples fell 1.38%, a tape buying the producers and rotating out of defensives even as crude (USO −2.78%) sold hard. Dominant anomaly. The Argentine ADR complex exploded on its first NY session in five days - BBVA Argentina +8.97%, Supervielle +6.43%, Galicia +5.42% and Banco Macro +5.12% - the third cycle of the bank trade this run, with pent-up Memorial Day demand delivering the cleanest single-session move in the LatAm bloc. The macro story the tape is choosing. The soft-landing trade is splintering into sector winners and losers rather than running as one - tech and producers bid, energy and defensives sold, bonds still firm at TLT +0.50%, and gold flat at GLD +0.04% - disinflation with growth in the producers and the multiples, recession-pricing in the energy and consumer staples block. LatAm inheritance. Yesterday's call inverted as projected - Mexico caught up via US handoff with GFNORTEO +2.49% and the EWW ETF +1.41% in NY hours, while Brazil's Monday surprise faded with the Bovespa closing −0.69% and financials giving back, and Wednesday opens with the regional axis rotated back to Mexico over Brazil. Wall Street returned from Memorial Day with a sharply split tape that confirmed the global bid in tech and producers but rejected it in energy and defensives, while the VIX rose alongside the S&P - the signature of hedge-building under calm prices. The Argentine ADR complex exploded 5 to 9 percent on pent-up demand, Mexico caught up exactly as yesterday's piece projected and Brazil's Monday surprise faded back to the regional norm. The setup would be falsified if Wednesday's S&P fails to hold 7,519 and the tech leadership that carried Tuesday's session gives back into the close. 01 The world's verdict Wall Street came back from Memorial Day and split. The S&P 500 added 0.61% to 7,519 led by a 1.19% NASDAQ surge to 26,656, while the Dow lost 0.23% to 50,462 - the kind of internal dispersion that signals the broad index hides as much as it shows. The sector tape was sharper: XLK Tech +2.63%, XME Metals & Mining +4.77%, URA Uranium +3.88% and XLB Materials +1.39% led the bid; XLE Energy crashed 2.76%, XLP Consumer Staples fell 1.38% and XLV Healthcare lost 0.92%. The VIX rose 2.53% to 17.01 even as the S&P advanced - the rare combination of equity gains and rising volatility that signals hedge-building beneath calm prices rather than relief. Crude crashed alongside the equity rally with USO down 2.78% and the levered UCO off 4.02%, while the metals-and-mining equity complex rallied at 4.77% in the cleanest expression of the producer-versus-underlying broken correlation the dashboard has tracked. The Tuesday European session faded hard before Wall Street saved the day. The DAX gave back 0.80% to 25,185 after Monday's 2.01% surge, the CAC 40 lost 1.03% to 8,173 and the EuroSTOXX 50 dropped 1.18% to 6,064 - exactly the falsification scenario yesterday's piece named as the kill switch. Europe refused to carry the tape forward into the US reopen, and the US session had to vote with European weakness already on the screens. Wednesday's Asian session is split: the Nikkei printed a mild 0.24% recovery to 65,155, Taiwan extended 1.68% on semi-led conviction to 44,257 and the ASX added 0.50% to 8,701, while the Hang Seng fell 1.15% to 25,306 - a second consecutive red session for Hong Kong without a single green print since reopening from Buddha's Birthday. The China-exposure side of Asia is the genuine ceiling. Yesterday's piece scored four nails and one clean miss. The Frankfurt-fade falsifier triggered exactly as named - DAX −0.80% delivered the kill switch scenario in textbook form. The Mexico-recovery-via-US-handoff call landed - GFNORTEO printed +2.49% and the EWW ETF rallied 1.41% in NY hours, the cleanest LatAm name in dollar terms. The Brazil one-day-flow-versus-regime call resolved in favor of the flow read - Bovespa gave back 0.69% with financials fading rather than extending Monday's gains. The Argentine ADR reopen call landed on direction at greater magnitude than projected - the bank complex rallied 5 to 9 percent on pent-up Memorial Day demand. The crypto whipsaw call was the genuine miss - instead of continuing the noise, crypto stabilised at small mixed prints, which the dashboard's three-of-five conviction reading underweighted. Score it four nails, one partial, one miss. 02 The psychology dashboard

Metric Reading 30d Pct Read Fear gauge (VIX Tuesday close) 17.01 n/a VIX rose 2.53% with S&P up - hedge-building under calm prices. Greed gauge (sector dispersion) 7.53 pp n/a XME +4.77% versus XLE −2.76% - widest US sector spread of the run. Conviction (cross-asset agreement) 2 of 5 n/a Equity split, FX rotating, crypto stabilising - consensus fractured. Dispersion (best vs worst region) 2.83 pp n/a Taiwan +1.68% versus Hang Seng −1.15% - China-exposure ceiling visible. Safe-haven bid (bonds + gold) split n/a TLT +0.50% bid, GLD flat at +0.04% - bonds vote disinflation, gold abstains. Rotation signal (sector leadership) violent n/a Tech and miners up over 2.6%, energy and staples down over 1% - rotation, not trend.

The psychogram reads as a market choosing winners and losers rather than direction. The conviction reading drops from yesterday's three-of-five to two-of-five - equity is split internally, FX has rotated again, and crypto stabilised in a way that removes the noise but also the signal.

The single most diagnostic print on the dashboard is the VIX rising 2.53% to 17.01 while the S&P added 0.61%; in a normal risk-on tape vol falls as prices rise, and the divergence between the two says institutional money is buying upside while hedging downside - the footprint of professional positioning, not retail chase. The 7.53-point spread between XME and XLE is the widest US sector dispersion the dashboard has tracked this run, which makes the relative trade inside the US tape the cleanest expression of the regime: long the producers and tech, short the energy and defensives, with the index direction itself almost a side effect.

Live Market IntelligenceThe live market boardInside: market breadth, the sector heatmap, currencies & rates, the Latin America scoreboard and the full instrument board.

Rio Times · Live Market Intelligence

Instrument Last Change YoY Prev. High Low Volume IBOV 176,589 -0.43% +27.84% 177,359 - - - IPSA 10,747 -0.73% - 10,826 - - - IPC MEX 69,198 +1.37% +18.37% 68,261 - - - MERVAL 2,924,356 +2.75% +23.35% 2,846,220 - - - COLCAP 2,118 -0.22% - 9.04 9.05 9.02 4,133 BVL PERÚ 19,767 +0.37% - 19,694 19,805 19,653 - USD/BRL 5.03 -0.04% -11.20% 5.03 5.03 5.03 - EUR/BRL 5.86 +0.58% -9.14% 5.82 5.86 5.85 - USD/MXN 17.32 +0.05% -10.05% 17.31 17.32 17.28 - USD/CLP 893.35 -0.24% -5.03% 895.50 893.35 893.35 - USD/COP 3,663 +0.85% -11.73% 3,633 3,668 3,658 - USD/PEN 3.41 +0.02% -5.15% 3.41 3.41 3.40 - USD/ARS 1,410 -0.04% +23.31% 1,411 1,410 1,410 - USD/UYU 40.01 +1.50% -2.64% 39.42 40.01 40.01 - USD/PYG 6,131 +0.71% -22.07% 6,088 6,131 6,131 - USD/BOB 6.85 +1.67% +1.70% 6.74 6.85 6.85 - USD/DOP 58.91 +1.32% +1.30% 58.14 58.91 58.52 - USD/CRC 449.72 +2.46% -9.22% 438.92 449.72 449.72 -

Latin America - Cross-Market Board RegionalMay 27, 2026 · 03:53 Ibovespa · benchmark 176,589 -0.43% +27.84% over 12 months Market breadth · 5 names 60% advancing 3 ▲ advancing2 declining ▼ Currencies, rates & key inputs USD / BRL 5.03 -0.04% USD / MXN 17.32 +0.05% USD / CLP 893.35 -0.24% USD / COP 3,663 +0.85% USD / ARS 1,410 -0.04% Latin America scoreboard IndexLastTodayStrength IbovespaBrazil 176,589 -0.43% S&P/BMV IPCMexico 69,198 +1.37% S&P IPSAChile 10,747 -0.73% S&P MERVALArgentina 2,924,356 +2.75% MSCI COLCAPColombia 2,118 -0.22% BVL S&P PerúPeru 19,767 +0.37% Full instrument boardLargest moves today MERVAL 2,924,356 +2.75% USD/CRC 449.72 +2.46% USD/BOB 6.85 +1.67% USD/UYU 40.01 +1.50% IPC MEX 69,198 +1.37% USD/DOP 58.91 +1.32% USD/COP 3,663 +0.85% IPSA 10,747 -0.73% The session read The Ibovespa eased 0.43%, with breadth positive -names higher.led, whilelagged. From The Rio Times Related coverage · 26 May 2026 Latin American Pulse for Tuesday, May 26, 2026 03 The producer-versus-underlying split is back at scale

The dominant anomaly of Tuesday's tape is the gap between commodity prices and the equities that produce those commodities, and the gap is larger than at any point in the recent run. Crude crashed with USO down 2.78% to $137 and the levered UCO off 4.02% - a clean rejection of the energy bid that had been part of the prior week's risk-on read.

Yet the metals-and-mining equity complex via XME advanced 4.77% to $122.65, uranium proxy URA added 3.88% to $50.86, silver via SLV gained 1.99% and the materials sector XLB rose 1.39%. Inside Brazil the same split is visible: Vale closed −0.62% with the iron-ore reference soft, Suzano added 0.65% on firmer pulp pricing, and the producer-versus-underlying mechanism the Sunday piece named has returned in amplified form.

The tape is buying the cash-flow producers while selling the underlying commodities, which is the textbook footprint of a disinflation rally rather than a growth rally.

The mechanism is the soft-landing trade in its purest form. Falling commodity prices signal disinflation, which lowers the discount rate applied to future cash flows, which lifts the equity multiple on producers whose cost base falls faster than their revenue.

The cyclical producers benefit twice - once from the multiple expansion and once from the implied growth re-acceleration the falling-yield, lower-commodity combination is pricing. The Petrobras print at +0.09% on a session when crude lost nearly 3% is the cleanest single example of the mechanism in the LatAm names: the underlying said sell, the equity said hold, and the disinflation read won.

What would falsify it quickly is the bond market reversing - if TLT gives back Tuesday's 0.50% advance and US yields back up at Wednesday's open, the multiple expansion reverses and the producer bid that carried the day was a Tuesday peak rather than a regime. The bond market is the umpire.

Pair Spread (pp) What it means BBVA Argentina (+8.97%) vs Bovespa (−0.69%) +9.66 The pent-up Argentine demand from Memorial Day delivered as a single explosive print. ARGT Argentina ETF (+2.30%) vs EWZ Brazil (+0.33%) +1.97 In dollar-priced NY hours the Argentine sleeve outran Brazil by nearly two points. EWW Mexico (+1.41%) vs EWZ Brazil (+0.33%) +1.08 Mexico's US handoff delivered exactly as yesterday's pivot named. XME Mining (+4.77%) vs XLE Energy (−2.76%) +7.53 The widest single-day US sector spread of the run - producers versus underlying. NASDAQ (+1.19%) vs Dow (−0.23%) +1.42 Tech leadership versus old-economy lag - the internal US dispersion.

04 Cross-regional spread - Argentina explodes, Mexico catches up, Brazil fades

The 9.66-point spread between BBVA Argentina and the Bovespa is the cleanest single signal of the morning, and it captures the LatAm story in one number. The Argentine ADR complex delivered its third cycle of the bank trade in two weeks - Thursday rally, Friday fade, Monday flat from the US holiday, then Tuesday explosion at 5 to 9 percent across the sleeve.

That acceleration of the cycle is itself the signal: positioning whipsaws normally damp over time as the marginal trader gets fatigued, and an amplifying cycle is the sign that fresh capital is entering the trade rather than the same money rotating through it. The Mexico-versus-Brazil flip from yesterday landed cleanly with EWW at +1.41% against EWZ at +0.33%, a 1.08-point gap in NY hours that confirms the US-handoff thesis.

The sector dispersion inside the US tape at 7.53 points between XME and XLE is the largest single-session sector spread the dashboard has tracked, and it is the regime to trade Wednesday.

05 The macro story the tape is choosing

The soft-landing trade has splintered into sector winners and losers rather than running as one homogeneous bid. The evidence is in the cross-asset picture rather than any single print.

Tech bid hard at XLK +2.63% and QQQ +1.78%, signalling the multiple-expansion leg of the disinflation thesis is in full force; producers ran at XME +4.77% and URA +3.88%, signalling the producer-versus-underlying leg is intact; bonds stayed bid at TLT +0.50%, signalling yields lower remains the macro anchor. Against that, energy crashed at XLE −2.76% with the underlying USO −2.78%, defensives sold with XLP −1.38% and XLV −0.92%, and the dollar steadied with the DXY proxy flat - the components that would extend in a pure growth rally got rejected.

The reading is that markets are pricing disinflation without growth re-acceleration; the producers benefit from the multiple expansion but the cyclically sensitive consumer sectors do not. That is a narrower, less generous version of the soft-landing trade than the one Friday's tape priced.

The dissent on the tape resolved overnight in an unusual direction. Crypto, which had been the loudest signal of the prior three sessions with sequential red-green-red whipsaw, stabilised into mixed small prints - Bitcoin −0.30%, Ethereum +0.15%, the alts all coordinated between −0.60% and +0.16%.

That is the kind of stabilisation that removes a signal rather than confirming one, and it leaves the VIX rising with S&P up as the new dissent worth carrying. A rising VIX in a green equity session is the signature of professional money buying upside while hedging downside, and that hedge-build often leads the next equity reversal by a session or two.

The trade going into Wednesday's open is still consensus-long on the soft-landing thesis, but the hedge build underneath that consensus is the tell that the consensus is being held with both hands rather than both feet.

Pair Now Live % Cross-asset read EUR/USD 1.1646 +0.14% Euro mildly firmer again after Tuesday's pause - DM dollar rollover resuming. USD/JPY 159.35 +0.03% Yen continuing to leak - no safe-haven flight visible in FX. GBP/USD 1.3446 −0.07% Sterling flat-soft as UK trades a full session - modest dissent on the DM bid. USD/BRL 5.0317 −0.05% Real essentially flat - Brazilian FX still without conviction in either direction. USD/MXN 17.318 +0.05% Peso flat after Tuesday's rally - Mexico's equity gains held, FX paused. USD/CNH 6.7819 −0.04% CNH stable as China trade resumes - no PBOC stress signal. USD/COP 3,658 +0.70% Colombian peso reversed Tuesday's 1.31% recovery - 24-hour whipsaw. USD/CLP 893.35 −0.24% CLP firmer - copper bid via XME +4.77% supporting Chile's FX. USD/ARS 1,410 −0.04% Peso slipped 11 pesos after the ADR explosion - equity ran without currency. AUD/USD 0.7152 −0.24% Aussie giving back - the highest-beta G10 currency rolling over with the energy fade.

06 What FX is telling us

The FX block is rotating without producing a clean directional signal. The DM dollar rollover that yesterday flagged has resumed for the euro but stalled for the pound and reversed for the Aussie, which is the kind of mixed picture that says positioning rather than conviction is driving the marginal flow.

The Colombian peso's overnight whipsaw is the morning's standout move - USD/COP reversed Tuesday's 1.31% recovery and is now up 0.70% to 3,658, a complete round-trip in 24 hours that confirms the Colombia signal is country-specific positioning rather than a regional bellwether. The Argentine peso's slip to 1,410 against the dollar is the FX-versus-equity divergence to watch most closely: the ADR sleeve rallied 5 to 9 percent in NY hours while the peso weakened, which is the inverse of the Thursday-call signature (peso firming with equity rallying).

That divergence means Tuesday's Argentine equity bid is dollar-flow into the listed names rather than capital returning to the country itself, and it carries less durability than a peso-confirmed bid would.

Instrument Now Live % Cross-asset read BTC 75,602 −0.30% Stabilised after three-day whipsaw - neither extending nor reversing. ETH 2,074 +0.15% Mild green - complex now mixed rather than directional. SOL 83.72 +0.16% Tracking ETH - alt complex modestly green. Crude (USO) 137.00 −2.78% Hard rejection - the producer-versus-underlying split intensifies. Gold (GLD) 414.00 +0.04% Flat - gold abstaining from both the risk-on bid and the disinflation print. Silver (SLV) 69.72 +1.99% Industrial silver outran gold - pricing the producer bid, not safe haven. Mining (XME) 122.65 +4.77% The morning's strongest single print - producers running against underlying.

07 Crypto and commodities - the tells outside equity hours

The crypto block stabilised in a way that removes its prior signal. After three sessions of sequential whipsaw the complex now sits mixed and small - Bitcoin essentially flat, Ethereum and Solana modestly green, BNB the lone mild red - which is the consolidation pattern that follows positioning resets rather than a continuation in either direction.

For the cross-asset reader the takeaway is that crypto has stopped voting and the equity and FX blocks have to make the next call alone. The commodities block is where the diagnostic content sits: crude collapsed at USO −2.78% and UCO −4.02%, gold went flat at GLD +0.04%, but silver and the equity expressions of mining ran hard at SLV +1.99% and XME +4.77%.

That combination is precise disinflation pricing - commodity underlying soft, producer multiples up, safe-haven gold abstaining - and it is the cleanest internally coherent macro signal the sweep has produced. The trade going into Wednesday's open is to size into the producers against the underlying through Brazilian and Chilean mining names.

08 LatAm translation

Brazil: The Ibovespa heads into Wednesday after Tuesday's 0.69% fade to 176,589, which gave back the larger part of Monday's surprise rally and confirmed the one-day-flow read over the regime read. The financial complex did the giving back - Itaú −0.64%, Bradesco −1.27% and B3 −1.85% - exactly the names that led Monday's bid.

The two anchors that held are Petrobras at +0.09% on the day when crude lost nearly 3 percent (the cleanest local example of the producer-versus-underlying split) and Hapvida at +1.61% on idiosyncratic strength. The cash open is the test of whether Brazilian equity can stabilise without further fade or whether Monday's bid was a single-day flow that simply unwinds the rest of the way.

Mexico: The Mexico catch-up Tuesday delivered exactly as yesterday's pivot named - GFNORTEO printed +2.49% in the Mexican session, the EWW ETF rallied 1.41% in dollar terms in NY hours, AMXB added 0.90% and FEMSA +0.50%. The single laggard was Walmex at −1.30%, the consumer-staples name pulled into the broader defensive sell-off that hit XLP in the US. The relative axis within LatAm has rotated back to Mexico from Monday's Brazilian lead, and the IPC heads into Wednesday with the cleanest setup in the bloc: US handoff confirmed, peso stable, financials leading, only the consumer staples segment dragging.

Argentina: The ADR complex exploded on the first NY session in five days - BBVA Argentina +8.97%, Supervielle +6.43%, Galicia +5.42%, Banco Macro +5.12%, with the ARGT ETF rallying 2.30% and YPF adding 1.27%. This is the third cycle of the Argentine bank trade in two weeks, and the acceleration of the cycle is itself the signal that fresh capital is entering rather than the same money rotating.

The complication is the peso: USD/ARS slipped to 1,410 against the dollar overnight, which is the inverse of the Thursday-call currency-confirmation signature. Tuesday's bid is dollar-flow into the listed names rather than capital returning to the country, which makes the durability question sharper than the prior cycles.

Chile, Colombia, Peru: The Andean trio carries the strongest commodity-equity tailwind in the LatAm bloc going into Wednesday's session. XME +4.77% in NY hours is a direct support for the Chilean and Peruvian mining complex, and USD/CLP firmed 0.24% to 893.35 with the copper bid translating into FX strength.

Colombia is the dissent - USD/COP reversed Tuesday's 1.31% recovery and is now up 0.70% to 3,658, a complete 24-hour round trip that confirms the Colombia signal as country-specific positioning rather than regional flow. Peru tracks copper most directly and inherits the cleanest commodity-equity setup; Chile's lithium complex remains the swing variable the local desk needs to read.

Frankfurt cash open (04:00 BRT, in roughly 30 minutes): Whether Europe extends Tuesday's fade or stabilises after the US confirmation. A second consecutive red European session would extend the dispersion between US and Europe inside the same risk-on tape. LatAm open (10:00 BRT): The Argentine ADR complex enters Wednesday with 5-9% gains to defend, the Mexican IPC opens with the cleanest setup in the bloc, and Brazil opens needing to stabilise after Monday's surprise rally faded. The relative trade is long Mexico and Argentina against Brazil. US cash open (10:30 BRT): Whether the S&P holds 7,519 and whether tech leadership extends or reverses. The XLK-versus-XLE 5.39-point spread is the cleanest tradable sector signal of the week - its compression or extension is the read on whether Tuesday's rotation is a regime or a single session. VIX direction (continuous): The VIX rising with the S&P up is the rare hedge-build under calm prices. A second consecutive day of VIX up with equities up would signal professional money taking profits while institutional buyers stay long - the timing tell for the trade running out of buyers. Binary risk: Any US data print - particularly inflation or labor - will land on a tape already showing internal dispersion. The trade is positioned long the disinflation narrative; any reflation signal would force the producer-bid and tech-leadership trades to reverse simultaneously.

09 The trading-day mapFrequently Asked Questions What did the world tape decide overnight, in one sentence?

Wall Street returned from Memorial Day and voted for a sector rotation rather than a clean confirmation - tech and producers bid hard, energy and defensives sold, the VIX rose alongside the S&P, and the Argentine ADR complex exploded 5 to 9 percent on five days of pent-up demand. The signal is that the soft-landing trade is splintering into sector winners and losers rather than running as one bid, and Wednesday opens with Asia split between Taiwan strength and Hang Seng weakness as the consensus tape loses cross-asset alignment for the second consecutive session.

What is the psychology dashboard saying that the price tape isn't?

The dashboard's conviction reading has dropped from yesterday's three-of-five to two-of-five, and the single most diagnostic print is the VIX rising 2.53% with the S&P up 0.61%. In normal risk-on tapes vol falls as prices rise; the divergence between the two says institutional money is buying upside while hedging downside, which is the footprint of professional positioning rather than retail chase. The 7.53-point spread between XME Mining and XLE Energy is the widest single-day US sector dispersion the dashboard has tracked this run, which makes the relative trade inside the US tape the cleanest expression of the regime - long producers and tech against energy and defensives.

Which global signal matters most for the LatAm session today?

The XME +4.77% producer bid is the single most consequential print for the LatAm regional translation. The Andean mining complex inherits direct support - copper-linked Chilean and Peruvian names, the iron-ore-anchored Brazilian Vale - and the producer-versus-underlying split that drove Tuesday's US session translates one-for-one to the LatAm commodity exporters.

The relative trade inside LatAm has rotated back to Mexico and Argentina against Brazil after Mexico's US handoff delivered Tuesday's catch-up, and Argentine ADRs ran 5-9 percent on Memorial Day pent-up demand. The cleanest read for Wednesday's cash open is to size the producer bid through XME-linked LatAm names while watching whether the Brazilian financial complex can stabilise after Monday's fade.

What would falsify this morning's read?

A reversal in the bond market is the clearest kill switch - if TLT gives back Tuesday's 0.50% advance and US yields back up at Wednesday's open, the disinflation signature breaks, the producer-versus-underlying split unwinds, and the cyclical and tech leadership that carried the day reverses. The secondary falsifier is the S&P failing to hold 7,519 - a flat or red Wednesday US session would expose the internal dispersion as the warning sign the VIX rise was already flagging, and the trade running out of marginal buyers. The third is any continuation of the VIX rise into a third consecutive session; persistent hedge-building under calm equity is the leading indicator that precedes corrections by a session or two, and a 17.01-to-18 move in the VIX would mark the trade's positioning peak.

Connected Coverage

Tuesday's LatAm Pre-Open - the global tape read this Wednesday edition measures against - sits in our May 26 Brazil-leads readout. Brazil-specific coverage continues on our Brazil desk and the domestic open in the Brazil Market section. The Argentine ADR explosion is tracked on our Argentina desk, the broader regional tape sits on our Latin America markets page, and the global macro frame lives in the weekly Global Economy Report.

Reported by Richard Mann for The Rio Times - Latin American financial news. Filed May 27, 2026, pre-Brazilian open. Global sweep across 60 instruments via EODHD, covering the live Wednesday Asian session prints, the Tuesday close on US and European equity venues, plus live FX, crypto, and commodity proxies. Equity data is the Tuesday May 26 session close on each venue; FX, crypto, and commodity levels live as of the Wednesday pre-open sweep. Instruments returning stale data were excluded from the count and the breadth math.

Read More from The Rio Times

Brazil Meat Giant MBRF Bets on Collagen as Diet Drugs Boom Brazil's Top Stocks on B3: A Sector-by-Sector Guide for Foreign Investors (2026) Mills Shares Surge on Loxam Control Sale and Likely Delisting