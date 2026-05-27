Societe Generale: Description Of The Share Buy-Back Programme, Subject To Approval By The 2026 Annual General Meeting

Regulated Information

Paris, 27 May 2026

Societe Generale publishes today the description of the share buy-back programme, available below, whose authorisation will be proposed to the Combined Shareholders' Meeting of 27 May 2026 (18th resolution).

Press contacts:

Jean-Baptiste Froville_+33 1 58 98 68 00_ ...

Fanny Rouby_+33 1 57 29 11 12_ ...

DESCRIPTION OF THE SHARE BUY-BACK PROGRAMME

SUBJECT TO APPROVAL BY THE COMBINED GENERAL MEETING DATED 27 MAY 2026

This description is drawn up in accordance with the provisions of Article 241-2, I, of the General Regulation of the French Financial Markets Authority (“Autorité des marches financiers”).

1. Purposes of the share buy-back programme

Societe Generale proposes to the Combined Shareholders' Meeting of 27 May 2026 (18th resolution) to renew its share buyback authorisation for the following purposes:



grant, cover and honour any free shares allocation plan, employee savings plan and any form of allocation for the benefit of employees and company officers of the Company or affiliated companies under the conditions defined by the applicable legal and regulatory provisions;

cancel them;

deliver shares upon the exercise of rights attached to securities giving access to the Company's share capital; hold and subsequently deliver shares as payment or exchange as part of Group's external growth transactions such as merger, spin-off or asset contribution transactions.

2. Maximum amount allocated to the share buy-back programme, maximum number and characteristics of shares, maximum purchase price

The resolution proposed to the General Meeting provides that Societe Generale may purchase its ordinary shares up to 10% of the total number of shares.

Within the framework of the share buy-back programme subject to the authorisation of the Combined General Meeting and given the current share capital, the Company could purchase a theoretical maximum number of 74,439,421 shares representing 10% of its share capital.

The maximum purchase price would be set at EUR 150 per share, i.e. a potential maximum amount allocated to the programme of EUR 11,165,913,150.

This maximum amount is likely to change in case of transactions impacting its share capital. In addition, in application of the regulation, the number of shares directly owned by Societe Generale may not exceed, at any time, 10% of the share capital. Thus, at midnight (Paris time) on 26 May 2026 Societe Generale directly owning 14,359,411 ordinary shares, representing 1.9% of its share capital. Societe Generale may acquire on the date of this description 60,080,010 shares representing 8.1% of its share capital, i.e. a maximum theoretical amount to date of EUR 9,012,001,500 based on the maximum repurchase price of EUR 150 per share.

3. Duration of the share buy-back programme

It is proposed to the Combined General Meeting dated 27 May 2026 to set the duration of the authorisation for the Company to buy its own shares at 18 months from the date of the General Meeting, i.e. until 27 November 2027.

4. Fulfillment of prudential requirements

The Board of Directors will ensure that the execution of these buy-backs will be carried out in accordance with prudential requirements as defined by the regulation and the European Central Bank.

Societe Generale



Societe Generale is a top-tier European Bank with around 110,000 employees serving 27 million clients in 58 countries across the world. We have been supporting the development of our economies for over 160 years, providing our corporate, institutional, and individual clients with a wide array of value-added advisory and financial solutions. Our long-lasting and trusted relationships with the clients, our cutting-edge expertise, our unique innovation, our ESG capabilities and leading franchises are part of our DNA and serve our most essential objective - to deliver sustainable value creation for all our stakeholders.

The Group runs three complementary sets of businesses, embedding ESG offerings for all its clients:



French Retail, Private Banking and Insurance, with leading retail bank SG and insurance franchise, premium private banking services, and the leading digital bank BoursoBank.

Global Banking and Investor Solutions, a top tier wholesale bank offering tailored-made solutions with distinctive global leadership in equity derivatives, structured finance and ESG. Mobility, International Retail Banking and Financial Services, comprising well-established universal banks (in Czech Republic, Romania and several African countries), Ayvens (the new ALD I LeasePlan brand), a global player in sustainable mobility, as well as specialized financing activities.



Committed to building together with its clients a better and sustainable future, Societe Generale aims to be a leading partner in the environmental transition and sustainability overall. The Group is included in the principal socially responsible investment indices: DJSI (Europe), FTSE4Good (Global and Europe), Bloomberg Gender-Equality Index, Refinitiv Diversity and Inclusion Index, Euronext Vigeo (Europe and Eurozone), STOXX Global ESG Leaders indexes, and the MSCI Low Carbon Leaders Index (World and Europe).

In case of doubt regarding the authenticity of this press release, please go to the end of the Group News page on societegenerale website where official Press Releases sent by Societe Generale can be certified using blockchain technology. A link will allow you to check the document's legitimacy directly on the web page.

For more information, you can follow us on Twitter/X @societegenerale or visit our website.

Attachment

Societe-Generale_Description-share-buy-back-programme