Mihir Ahuja On 'Operation Safed Sagar': It's A Tribute To The Bravery, Sacrifice And Spirit Of Air Force Heroes

MENAFN - IANS) Mumbai, May 27 (IANS) Actor Mihir Ahuja, who has worked in shows such as“The Archies,”“Maa Ka Sum,” and“Vijay 69”, has talked about starring in Netflix's upcoming series“Operation Safed Sagar,” which he says is a tribute to the bravery, sacrifice and spirit of Air Force heroes.

“Operation Safed Sagar” is an Indian war drama series that chronicles the Indian Air Force's (IAF) historic and perilous 47-day mission during the 1999 Kargil War.

Talking about the project, Mihir said:“Operation Safed Sagar is not just a story, it's a tribute to the bravery, sacrifice and spirit of our Air Force heroes. Playing a young Air Force pilot has been one of the most special and humbling experiences for me.”

The actor added:“There's a certain sense of responsibility that comes with portraying someone from the Indian Air Force, and I've learned so much through this journey. It's a project that will always stay very close to my heart.”

The series features an ensemble cast including Mihir alongside Siddharth, Jimmy Shergill, Abhay Verma, Dia Mirza, Prajakta Koli, Adil Hussain and Taaruk Raina.

The show has been created by Abhijeet Singh Parmar, Mehboob PS Brar and Kushal Srivastava, and directed by Oni Sen.

Mihir gained the spotlight with his portrayal of Jughead Jones in Zoya Akhtar's The Archies, which released in 2023. After which, he starred in Made in Heaven Season 2 as Dhruv Jauhari.

He even featured in an international project Hindi Vindi, an Australian film starring Neena Gupta in 2025. Mihir was also seen in the six-episode anthology, Feels Like Ishq. His Hindi film debut was in 2019 with Hrithik Roshan-starrer“Super 30”.

The actor was last seen in“Maa Ka Sum” directed by Nicholas Kharkongor. The series also stars Mona Singh, and Angira Dhar.